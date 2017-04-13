RESISTANCE KITCHEN: See ya Steve sunchoke salad 

Maybe you're one of those people who thinks punching a Nazi is as bad as being an actual Nazi. Maybe you're one of those people who thinks a polite exchange of ideas with genocidal racists is the key to ending racial oppression once and for all. Maybe you're one of those people who thinks that punching Nazis only provokes Nazis, who wouldn't be doing any of that Nazi stuff if non-Nazis were nicer to them, and didn't do things like punch them in the face.

Maybe you are one of those people. I certainly am not, but maybe you are. Perhaps, however, we can agree on this: It is un-great to have a Nazi helping head up your national security jams, and pretty good to fire Nazis from positions of power.

So we probably can agree that Steve Bannon getting booted from the National Security Council is not a bad way to start a Wednesday here in The Worst Timeline, USA. ("But Andrea! Steve Bannon is not a Nazi! Don't be so mean to the former head of Confederate-flag-waving Breitbart News who wants to wage a Christian "holy war," doesn't want his children going to school with Jewish people and loves racist literature." I hear you, brave and concerned Nazi apologists! I just don't give a fiddling flop!)

Like I was saying. Steve's a step closer to getting his entire white-supremacist ass all the way fired, even if the White House is all, well, Steve-o didn't want that dumb job anyway and even if he did, he did it really good and got done doing all the job because he was so, so good at it, just tremendous, just so good at this job he doesn't have any more.

Sure, Steve. Sure. The only response I can think of that properly dignifies the Trump administration's spin on this involves excessive flatulence. Luckily, I'm cooking with sunchokes today.

click to enlarge

Ingredients

two to three cups of scrubbed sunchokes, chopped bite-size

one bunch of asparagus

a cup of crappy white wine

two cloves garlic, smashed

1 tablespoon of finely minced olive tapenade (or spreadI keep a jar around)

half a pint of grape tomatoes, halved

1.5 ounces of parmesan, finely grated

olive oil

tablespoon of zaatar (or less? maybe you don't like zaatar, whatever)

salt and pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss your sunchokes with olive oil and zaatar and roast for 35–40 minutes until they sort of put you in mind of a french fry, texturally speaking. Let cool to room temperature. Meanwhile: Steam your asparagus over the cup of wine (thinned with some water) and garlic, probably 4–5 minutes, until softened, but not floppy. Drop the asparagus in a bowl of ice water when it's done steaming so as to maintain crispness and cool the veg. Toss parm, cooled asparagus, cooled sunchokes, olive tapenade and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper.

Resistance Kitchen is a blog about food, rage and politics at resistancekitchen.tumblr.com. Andrea Grimes is a journalist for hire, Bloody Mary expert and Texpat living in the Bay Area.