Republican legislators claim their party's rift is a thing of the past. Now's their chance to prove it. 

During the first week of the 65th Montana Legislature, House Majority Leader Ron Ehli offered a prediction: "It's going to be a good session for Republicans." The comment echoed an earlier forecast by state party chair and Rep. Jeff Essman of a more unified GOP in 2017. With budget and policy negotiations already well underway in Helena, that message of intra-party cohesion sounds like just what voters are clamoring for.

Even casual observers of Montana politics over the past few years would recognize the significance of this supposed unification. The rift between conservative-wing lawmakers and center-right Republicans has been the stuff of statewide headlines for at least two legislative sessions, and it's played a particularly notable role in the passage of several major policy initiatives in 2015, Medicaid expansion and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' water compact among them. In fact, the alliance forged between moderate Republicans and Democrats contributed to the Billings Gazette naming conservative Republicans among its 2015 post-session list of legislative losers. Neither did moderates escape the session unscathed. Some found themselves facing bitter primary challenges from conservative newcomers, and others were targeted for retaliation by their local party leaders. The dynamic that defined these internal skirmishes is mirrored at the national level in the schism between ideologues like Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz and more traditionally moderate Republicans including Lisa Murkowski and Lindsey Graham.

And yet now, mere months after a seeming eternity of internecine unpleasantness, Montana Republicans have managed, as House Speaker Austin Knudsen put it to MTN News, to"bury the hatchet." How? One explanation, offered by Ehli in regard to the House Republican caucus, involves a "handshake agreement" reached between moderate and conservative members weeks ahead of the session. The deal will allow for moderates to approach their more conservative leadership for help getting a limited number of bills out of committee and onto the House floor for debate. According to Ehli, that won't necessarily ensure passage of those bills, but it should keep them from being buried in committee, as they so often were in the past. At least the factions are talking.

But open lines of communication only go so far. House leadership was reluctant to revisit the rift with the Indy, and, through a spokesperson, rebuffed requests to discuss the formation of 2017's nominal unity. With the soil over the hatchet still fresh, there doesn't appear to be one single answer, but rather a tangle of interconnected theories—and constant assurances that the differences that dominated previous sessions have been laid to rest. At least for now.

In the August heat of the general election, Great Falls Sen. Ed Buttrey offered his thoughts on what it would take to bring Montana Republicans back together: A rebuke from the party's top dogs, he speculated—a clear message from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Ryan Zinke to cease with the infighting and work together. Looking back now, Buttrey believes it was a different message that has accomplished what he initially thought it would take a congressional delegation to do. That message, he says, came in the form of voters in Montana and across the country electing a political outsider to the nation's highest office.

"The voters spoke loudly through the entire political process and said, 'We're tired of the establishment. We're tired of the parties existing to beat each other to a pulp. We don't want that anymore.'"

To Buttrey, who is serving as a majority whip this session, Trump's run of the table against established politicians, Republican and Democrat alike, is proof that Buttrey's constituents are fed up with the stalemate politics that have characterized both Congress and the Montana Capitol in recent years. It seems to him that state politicians had become increasingly obsessed with proving "they were right and everyone else was wrong." Litmus tests and third-party demands to sign policy pledges—these aren't the Republican Party way, Buttrey says. No two Republicans will agree on everything, but Buttrey says there's no room for a retaliatory mindset in his party's big tent.

"We forgot to some extent that the Republican Party is this big party of diverse opinions," Buttrey continues. "We used to celebrate that and we used to sit and come together and fight things out in closed rooms and come out with good solutions. Maybe everybody didn't get what they want, but we moved the ball down the field."

Senate President Scott Sales recognizes that the conflict between moderate and conservative Republicans predates his tenure in the senate. He says he didn't get his own glimpse of it until he first entered the chamber in 2013. Animosity within the caucus was alarming back then, he says, and his appeals to leadership to squash it "fell on deaf ears for the most part."

"I think that caucus dirty laundry should be aired in private, not in public," Sales says.

Sales and Buttrey found themselves on opposite sides of several key issues in 2015, including Buttrey's successful compromise proposal to expand Medicaid in Montana. Today, both insist that past differences won't deter them from working together. And they appear to be of one mind when it comes to how the GOP has managed to mend its internal rift. It's not just the directive that Buttrey reads in the tea leaves of Trump's victory. With Medicaid, campaign finance reform and a contentious tribal water compact now nearly two years behind them, Republicans are coalescing around something they can all agree on.

"Quite frankly, most of our big, big efforts right now are being spent toward the budget," Buttrey says. "The state is in a tremendous fiscal crisis, and we're all working hard together trying to solve that problem, above everything else."