Part of Missoula's "soft landing" for refugees includes landing on a bicycle.

That's why, over the past month, Free Cycles Director Bob Giordano and his volunteer bike mechanics have been busier than usual. Not only have they been helping the group responsible for welcoming the refugees, Soft Landing Missoula, but they've also needed to translate a bit of Swahili.

Soft Landing Missoula recently welcomed five families to Missoula from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa. More refugees are expected to follow, and all will have transportation needs, says SLM spokeswoman Greta Bates.

"[For them], driving is a long way down the road, and the bus system sometimes doesn't quite fill the need," says Bates. "But Missoula is so bike-friendly—it's part of our identity."

When Bates asked Giordano for help, he already had a few bikes ready to go. Others have had to be assembled. Giordano's had each family visit the nonprofit's First Street location so they could choose their bikes, be fitted and learn some safety rules. So far, 20 bicycles have left his workshop in the hands of happy refugees.

"They've all taken a strong liking to that freedom," Giordano says. "It's a good example of how people can live car-free."

Diehard cyclist Ethel MacDonald knows it takes time for even longtime residents to learn the rules of the road and the easiest local bike routes. So she's trying to rally members of Women Bike Missoula, or MizzBs, to be volunteer "bike buddies" to help refugee families find the safest ways around town.

MacDonald thinks it's important to have females in that role because they would be more approachable and encouraging to women coming from a more patriarchal society like that of the Congo. Having visited Africa, MacDonald says Congolese women are used to walking a lot, often carrying items for sale on their heads. But few have done much bike riding, partly because they tend to wear longer skirts, MacDonald says.

"[MizzBs'] focus is on women, and I feel, as the old saying goes, 'You educate the mother, you educate the family,'" MacDonald says. "That's where the challenge is, but that's also where the big reward is."

But to earn that reward, the refugee bike program needs help.

MacDonald has heard from a handful of women but she's looking for more volunteer bike buddies. Giordano, on the other hand, can't afford to just give away all the bikes incoming refugees will need. Although Missoula In Motion donates lights, each refugee also needs a helmet and a bike lock, preferably a U-lock.

"We're digging in deep and trying to figure out funding and grants to make it sustainable," Bates says.