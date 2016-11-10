RECRUIT U. 

College fairs in Alaska are scheduled along a circuit to make it "convenient" for admissions counselors from the Lower 48 to pitch to as many high school students, parents and counselors as possible in the out-of-the-way state. Emily Ferguson-Steger represented the University of Montana on the whirlwind 10-day tour last month: a fair in Fairbanks, then a red-eye "milk-run flight" to Ketchikan for a program at K-High and another fair. Next, a flight to Sitka, followed the next day by Juneau, then Anchorage, then Kenai.

"It's continuously getting on planes," Ferguson-Steger says.

Between flights, she and rival recruiters vie for the attention of prospective students with brochures and banners and big inviting smiles. This is the frontline of the college admissions recruiting game, blood sport even among public universities, for whom out-of-state tuition has become a vital source of revenue. High school visits are no longer seen as important to recruiting as web pages and email blasts, according to a recent industry survey, but they remain indispensable. In addition to visiting every high school in Montana, UM recruiters crisscross the country from Hawaii to the Midwest, spring and fall, to sell the university's story.

It's difficult work, and most "road warriors," as UM's admissions counselors call themselves, don't last long at the job. Ferguson-Steger has been at it a dozen years. She's now the associate director for recruitment management, which means she decides where the rest of the team should be making UM's case.

Alaska—a state of similar environment and relative proximity, where prospective students can imagine a comfortable transition to mainland life—has historically been fertile ground, and Ferguson-Steger has traveled there for each of the last 10 years. A lot has changed in that time. Rising tuition costs and shifts in the job market have given more families pause over the value of a college education. It's become harder to convince students to travel out of state, and those students who are prepared to leave home are savvy about their options. Ferguson-Steger responds to the challenge with talk: "Robust conversations," "honest conversations," "authentic, organic conversations" that can lead prospective students to what she calls "aha! moments." Conversations are the UM road warrior's Swiss Army knife.

Talk is one of the few tools she's had. Admissions has become an arms race, and UM's recruiters have been outgunned. The University of Alabama, the fastest-growing public flagship university in the country., has 45 recruiters. Counting Ferguson-Steger, UM employs five. North Dakota State University and Eastern Washington University, similar-size schools, have twice that many. As the number of students enrolling at UM has dropped, the admissions office's budget for promotional schwag such as magnets, pens and stickers also has shrunk. When an excited prospect approaches Ferguson-Steger's table having already received an invitation to apply, there's a pretty good chance that the student is confused—the invite actually came from Montana State.

"We're recruiting with what we actually have: the words that come out of our recruiters' mouths," Ferguson-Steger says.

And when you're recruiting for the University of Montana, the talk has come to include uncomfortable questions.

While UM's recruiters were on the road looking to fill the 2017 freshmen class, the university staged a September press conference at home in Missoula to discuss the latest student numbers for this fall. The event, a first of its kind, was held in the President's Room inside Brantly Hall, but President Royce Engstrom wasn't there. A fresh face, Thomas Crady, was the bearer of the day's bad news.

"The bottom line is, we're down," he said of the fall 2016 enrollment numbers. "I'll be honest, he added later, "I'm very concerned about it."

Crady has reason to worry. The newly hired vice president for enrollment and student affairs has inherited one of the worst enrollment declines of any major public university in the country (see "Bear market," Jan. 28, 2016). The September figures show a 6.1 percent enrollment drop—the steepest decline in memory. Since 2010, the number of undergraduates on UM's main campus has dropped more than 25 percent. Overall enrollment is down more than 20 percent. The main campus has the same number of students today as it did in 1991—when the first president Bush was in the White House.

Administrators have wrung their hands over causes, but the effect has been clear. Tuition revenue has dropped $15 million, or 15 percent, since 2012. Last year, overall revenue turned downward for the first time at least since 2009, despite a steady level of legislative funding, prompting Engstrom to cut nearly 200 positions in a widely publicized downsizing. The crisis is forcing UM to rethink its academic portfolio and virtually every aspect of how it does business.

The worst could be yet to come. Even after last year's layoffs, UM can hardly expect to sustain current staffing for long. About 84 percent of the university's budget goes toward salaries. Engstrom says an appropriate figure would be less than 80 percent. As a result, other budgets are squeezed even further. After paying staff, some departments have as little as 2 percent of their funds left over for expenses like travel, office phones and copier paper, Vice President for Administration and Finance Mike Reid said at an October budget meeting. Last year's staff reduction was accomplished largely by scrubbing vacant positions from the budget, and so affected only 2.4 percent of the actual workforce. Another round of layoffs could devastate the campus and reverberate throughout Missoula's economy.

Increasing enrollment is UM's only viable way out. But dysfunction in the admissions office—along with the black mark of a sexual assault scandal, a demographic decrease in Montana high school students, and the spiking popularity of majors, like engineering, that UM doesn't offer—has held the university back. During a tense meeting between faculty and Engstrom last year, for example, one professor described a straight-A high school senior in Missoula who wanted to go to UM, but never heard back about the status of her application. "If we are concerned about enrollment numbers, how is this possible?" the professor asked.

UM has actively recruited students for 40 years, especially since the early 1990s, when the state tied funding more closely to enrollment. The admissions operation was caught flat-footed, however, in the face of new pressures over the last decade. For one, the university didn't boost recruitment spending as quickly as its competitors, as former Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Services Jed Liston points out. Liston, who ran admissions from 1994 through 2014, says UM was outspent by a factor of two, and eventually three-to-one, by its cross-state rival, Montana State University.

"That makes a difference," he says. "If someone in the state is getting 12 brochures from one school, and three from another, they think the one school must want them more."