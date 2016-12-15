Which Missoula roads most need improving? Positively Fifth and Sixth streets. Maybe. 

The Missoula City Council is considering a reconfiguration of Fifth and Sixth streets sometime in the indeterminate future, but in the meantime the discussion has turned into a referendum on a host of complaints about Missoula's roadways in general. After a Dec. 7 council committee discussed possible changes to the east-west routes, the MissoulaGov list serv erupted for the first time in months with commentary from current and former city officials. City Councilwoman Marilyn Marler wrote that she's "frustrated" that the proposal is up for consideration—she thinks the streets are fine. County Commissioners Jean Curtiss and Stacy Rye both chimed in to say they'd rather focus on streets farther from the city core, such as Mullan Road and Russell Street. "The relatively minor problems on Fifth and Sixth streets have no comparison to Russell," Rye wrote.

Ben Weiss, the city's Bike/Ped Program manager, observes that some amount of frustration over local roadways is related to problems the city can't control, such as the possible delay of the state-funded Russell Street expansion and bridge repair.

"If you were to ask me what are my priorities for biking and walking in this town, I don't think it would be on Fifth and Sixth," Weiss says. "But the study does still show solutions to some issues."

The study Weiss refers to is the result of University District residents asking the council a few years ago to address speeding and crashes on Fifth and Sixth. Weiss says the study shows no major safety issues on those streets, though it can be difficult for pedestrians to cross the two lanes of traffic. Nonetheless, the study suggests a few options for improving Fifth and Sixth, ranging from repainting them into one-lane streets to converting them to two-ways.

Meanwhile, Councilman Jordan Hess, who's sponsoring the Fifth and Sixth discussion item, says nothing will happen until Fifth and Sixth are due to be resurfaced. That's currently a few years down the—umm—road. Hess is a fan of converting the streets to two-way for ease of traffic flow. He says one-way streets often are relics of the Cold War era, when city centers were designed under the assumption that residents might need to evacuate quickly in case of nuclear attack.

"Some people say we shouldn't do anything, but 'no build' is not an option," Hess says. "We need to take advantage of that opportunity."

Missoula City Council's Public Works Committee is scheduled to consider the Fifth and Sixth street study options again on Dec. 21.