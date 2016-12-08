The Interior Dept. just delivereed $270 million in buy-back offers to consolidate Blackfeet reservation land in tribal hands 

Nearly four years to the day after the landmark Cobell settlement won final approval, one of the agreement's key tenets came to fruition in the Blackfeet Nation. The Department of the Interior on Nov. 28 extended more than $270 million in purchase offers to reservation landowners. Those offers were tendered as part of the Land Buy-Back Program, an initiative to consolidate the tracts divided into fractions by generations of individual inheritances under tribal ownership. Blackfeet Chairman Harry Barnes said the program would have a "tremendous impact" on his community.

According to the Interior department, purchase offers went out to 6,962 landowners. The value of the offers varies widely, says Santee Lewis, tribal relations senior advisor for the program. Several were in excess of $1 million. The agency has already approved land purchases totaling roughly $500,000.

Lewis draws a sharp distinction between the more than $270 million offered for Blackfeet buy-backs and how much her agency expects to actually pay out. This spring, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell visited the Blackfeet reservation to sign a compact allocating $107 million to the Land Buy-Back Program. The agency expects to spend just over $103 million in total.

The difference chalks up to how many landowners accept the offers and opt to sell. Participation levels have varied from reservation to reservation. On Montana's Crow Indian Reservation, the acceptance rate was 61 percent, with $130 million paid to 2,250 individual landowners. Nationwide, only 38 percent of offers extended through the program have resulted in a purchase.

"We basically try to anticipate what the response is going to be by offering more and hoping that we try to reach or exceed the purchase estimate for each location," Lewis says.

Payments to individual landowners come from a pot of $1.9 billion set aside for tribal land consolidation under the Cobell settlement. Elouise Cobell, the Blackfeet activist for whom the settlement is named, was posthumously awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom last month for her 16-year legal battle over federal mismanagement of Indian trust accounts. Barnes, who did not respond to a request for comment by press time, told the Flathead Beacon this week that he hopes the land secured by the buy-back will help bolster the Blackfeet reservation's agricultural program.

Though the Blackfeet won't be seeing an economic influx of the full $270 million announced last week, the millions that Interior does expect to direct to tribal members on the reservation won't take long to get there. While the agency has asked participants to give it 60 days to pay, Lewis says that, based on the program's track record elsewhere, "the turnaround is a lot sooner than that."