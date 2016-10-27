Razor thin 

The race for House District 96 began with an act of courtesy. Prior to filing for office in mid-January, Adam Hertz invited Democratic incumbent state Rep. Andrew Person to a coffeehouse meeting with the intent of telling Person face-to-face of his plans to challenge him on the 2016 ballot. Person says Hertz was "a gentleman" about it, and the two talked for some time about their respective interests in championing HD 96 in the Montana Legislature.

As these two young political opponents compete in one of this election season's most-watched Missoula County races, the courteous spirit of their first official encounter largely prevails. Hertz, a former Republican city councilman, has distributed several flyers contrasting the differences in their voting records, but save for those and a few veiled jabs, he and Person have actively steered clear of the negativity and mudslinging now playing out on a daily basis in other statewide and local races.

"I feel like this year is so nasty and so negative that I was really proud, from the get-go, to make the commitment never to do any negative campaigning against Adam," Person says.

The only real attacks in HD 96 have come from third parties—an August mailer from nonprofit Americans for Prosperity targeting Person, and a more recent pair of mailers from the Montana Democratic Party targeting Hertz. Person and Hertz agree they'd prefer outside interests stay out of the race and leave the messaging to the candidates themselves.

Even without going negative, Hertz presents a serious challenge to Person's incumbency. A University of Montana graduate and father of two, he's made a name in the local business world and currently serves on the board of the Lambros Community Foundation. Hertz has also built a reputation in local government for being able to work across the aisle and says his two years as the sole conservative voice on city council could help him relate to the Democratic minority in the legislature.

"I've been in the position of being a political minority," Hertz says. "I think it's a valuable perspective to have, and I think it's one that's probably lacking on the GOP side of the legislature."

Hertz's father, Republican Rep. Greg Hertz of Polson, is currently running for reelection in House District 11. In fact, Greg Hertz was one of the first legislators Person asked to review his debut bill in 2015, a property tax relief measure inspired by Person's conversations with voters.

click to enlarge Democratic incumbent Andrew Person, left, faces a challenge in HD 96 from former Missoula City Councilman Adam Hertz.

Person has framed much of his reelection bid around unfinished business, starting with a tax credit proposal aimed at apprenticeships for veterans. A Helena native, Person served in both Iraq and Afghanistan as a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade before going on to work for former Sen. Max Baucus. Person passed the Montana bar exam shortly after the 2015 session and was promptly hired to the prominent downtown law firm Garlington, Lohn & Robinson. And since February, Person's dedicated his free time to driving the length of HD 96 from Reserve Street to Ninemile, knocking on doors all the way.

"Anybody that represents this district is a hustler, a hard worker," he says, "and those personality traits are going to persist to the legislature."

Young, professional, hardworking—the similarities between Person and Hertz are as striking as their shared desire for a cleaner campaign atmosphere. Hertz has even made veteran apprenticeships a part of his campaign and says he'd go so far as to carry Person's bill forward, with tweaks, should he win the election. Yet when asked about those similarities, Hertz makes a distinction: While he and Person "both campaign as conservatives," only he votes as one.

"I think that's the biggest similarity and the biggest difference," Hertz continues. "We're running a very similar campaign on very similar issues, but our voting records on those issues are distinctly different."

Person waves off any criticism of his freshman voting record, confident that he did his best to forge bipartisan relationships. Many stories from the past session have been altered by Republicans this year, he says, namely the sweeping infrastructure compromise he and other Democrats forged with moderates. Contrary to a lot of campaign jargon, Person continues, it failed when a band of conservatives led by Republican Rep. Art Wittich and Hertz's father blocked it in order to "chalk up a win."

"That's what happened," he says. "The record's clear on that, there's no disputing it."

Since its boundaries shifted during redistricting in 2013, HD 96 has become an election year wildcard. Republicans Steve Daines and Ryan Zinke won there by wide margins in 2014, the same year Person surged ahead of Lyn Hellegaard by nearly 300 votes. Person describes it as a "microcosm of Montana," a mix of urban and rural pockets, of conservative, liberal and independent constituents. There's no clear recipe for victory, only the promise of a squeakier finish on election night. For both these candidates, that's plenty.

"I won my city council race by five votes," Hertz says. "It could be every bit as close."