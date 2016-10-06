Racism on the Rez 

Homecoming seemed to take over Polson on Sept. 30. Main Street shut down at 2:30 p.m. so high school students could parade down it in their floats and fire trucks and sports cars as onlookers, all wearing purple, the school's color, cheered and tossed candy. When the post office closed at 4:45 p.m., the man trotting down its two front steps turned to a young child on a bicycle and asked the only question that typically occupies such an evening: Headed to the game?

But away from the crowd filing into the Polson High School football stadium, below the parking lot tailgate, a group of mostly Native American students and activists was asking a different question. Why, even on their own reservation, during a time of celebration, were they made to feel unwelcome?

The gatherers were responding to images circulating online that showed Polson High School juniors donning racially charged slogans the previous day as part of a Homecoming "color wars" tradition. The Caucasian students had scrawled "White Pride," "White Power" and "Trump 2016" on their T-shirts. The most disconcerting photo shows them posed alongside dozens of other juniors in a class picture. They all wore white clothes—their assigned color—giving the appearance that the school spirit event had been transformed into a Klan gathering.

Though Polson is located inside the Flathead Indian Reservation, the high school is 64 percent white.

The school district moved quickly to clarify that the images weren't entirely as they seemed, issuing a statement that the district does not tolerate discrimination. Only two students, a boy and a girl, had worn the offensive shirts, and, Superintendent Rex Weltz said, they were made to change clothes as soon as a school administrator learned of the situation. "It wasn't a racist event by any means," Weltz says.

Less clear is how long the "White Power" shirts were visible during the school day. Weltz says staff acted on a student complaint in the morning, before the scheduled "color wars" event in the gym, but the shirts were nonetheless visible in photos shared from the later event, during which staff were present. Weltz says concerns for student privacy prevent him from describing the timeline in further detail, but notes that the students used "poor judgment" that day.

Josh Crumley, a freshman, says he felt disappointed after seeing the students wearing the shirts during a break between classes.

"I thought kids here would be a lot more open about things like that, but they're really not," he says.

click to enlarge photo by Derek Brouwer

Demonstrators rallied outside the Polson High School homecoming football game and chanted “No more hate!” to protest a racist display at the school the previous day.

Crumley was among those gathered outside the high school Friday night to rally during the football game. The event was organized on short notice by Missoula activist Dustin Monroe, of Native Generational Change, after he says he received calls from members of his youth chapter on the reservation. The rally grew from a handful of people making signs to more than 50. A few non-student tribal members who participated in the demonstration expressed frustration that even on their own reservation, racism is a part of daily life. One drew up a sign that read "CSKT Tribal Member & Proud."

Police spoke to the group as they prepared to march toward the stadium, cautioning them against disrupting gameplay. After Polson Police Chief Wade Nash listed his concerns, he paused, then hugged Monroe.

"I respect you," Nash said. "I admire you for standing up and speaking out."

Demonstrators weren't allowed inside the stadium without each paying the entry fee, but the spectacle attracted scores of onlookers to an outer fence as Monroe, Crumley and others spoke into a megaphone. Not everyone supported the demonstration. A group of high school students yelled across the fence, questioning why they had chosen to protest during the game based on the actions of two students.

"We're not here to divide anything," Monroe said. "We're here to unite and talk about this, and that's how change starts, with actually talking about the root of the problem, and the root of the problem is ignorance."

Monroe was echoing the words of Polson junior Michael Vergeront, a white student who exited the game to mediate between the demonstrators and the rest of his classmates inside the fence. Vergeront says the incident spurred a heated debate during one of his classes earlier in the day. While most students seemed to agree the shirts were inappropriate, Vergeront recalls, they were more divided over whether it warranted the level of attention it received online and in the media.

Caitlin Borgmann, executive director of ACLU Montana, says peaceful demonstrations like the one outside the football game are an important way to push the community to have difficult conversations about race, including the difference between "White Pride" slogans and expressions of solidarity with communities of color. The ACLU issued a statement in response to the images noting that it intends to investigate the incident as well as the school district's policies and practices for addressing racial discrimination.

The conversations were taking place even before the football game ended. During the demonstration, Monroe compared the Polson activism with the Standing Rock protests in North Dakota that have drawn thousands in recent weeks. Two young girls, both white, looked on through the chain-link fence.

"What's Standing Rock?" one of them asked.