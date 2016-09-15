Race to the bottom 

The contest of negatives that is the Montana governor's race got a little hotter last week, although it didn't shed any more light. Oracle, the software company that bought Greg Gianforte's RightNow Technologies in 2011, announced it was moving 100 jobs from Bozeman to Texas. The news couldn't have come at a worse time for the Gianforte campaign, which had touted the Republican's business success as proof he could bring high-paying jobs to Montana.

The trick is to keep them here, evidently. Gianforte quickly offered to help laid-off Oracle employees find jobs in Bozeman, but the optics remained terrible. For a candidate without previous governing experience who's running as a job creator, this job destruction looked like a disaster.

Fortunately, God never closes a door without slamming down the window on someone else's fingers. Two days after Oracle announced the layoffs, NewsTalk KGVO ran a story on Gov. Steve Bullock's travel records, headlined, "Governor Bullock Brought Meg O'Leary to Paul McCartney Concert Instead of First Lady, State Plane Use Questioned." As you can see, it's kind of about two things.

Ostensibly, it was about Bullock's use of the Montana state plane for trips that included the Paul McCartney concert in Missoula. But at a level beneath the text that only English majors can see, called the subtext, the story was about Bullock's relationship with Department of Commerce Director Meg O'Leary.

"When asked if Meg O'Leary or any other state employees were directly invited" to the UM president's box at the McCartney concert, Jon King writes, "[UM Director of Communications Paula] Short said: 'no.' Short also specified that the original names on the box seats were for Governor Bullock and the First Lady, but that the invitation allows for a 'guest' to join."

Those marks around the word "guest" are called scare quotes, implying the reader should be suspicious of the word. King's story is all about implication. By repeatedly counterposing O'Leary with Bullock's wife, it suggests there is something untoward about the relationship between the commerce director and the governor.

Right-leaning blogs have circulated that rumor for a while—along with pictures of Bullock and O'Leary at the Kentucky Derby, in separate photographs but apparently at the same locations. KGVO ran these pictures along with this misleading sentence: "Beyond flying around the state of Montana, O'Leary has been joining Bullock on trips out of state and possibly abroad while not on state business."

click to enlarge

Speaking to the Billings Gazette, Bullock's spokeswoman said the Derby trip was paid for by the Democratic Governors' Association (Bullock was head of the DGA in 2015) and did not involve the state plane. She also contradicted KGVO's report that "O'Leary likely also accompanied the Governor on another non-state related trip, most likely to Puerto Rico," saying the trip did not happen, and that Bullock had never been to Puerto Rico.

King's story is thinly sourced, especially given the gravity of what it implies. It appears to be grounded less in fact than in KGVO's friendly relationship with the Gianforte campaign. In this way, it is the latest turn in a race where both candidates have grasped at whatever they might use to bash each other.

The major issues so far have been Bullock's use of the state plane and Gianforte's lawsuit to close a recreation-access easement on his property. Now Bullock has the Oracle layoffs to chip at Gianforte's promise of high-wage jobs, while Gianforte has rumors that have moved from partisan blogs to Lee newspapers, if only as contradictions.

What these men need are some policy ideas. They are hardly serving the voters of Montana by coming up with more and better ways to embarrass each other. In seven weeks, I am going to have to vote for one of them. I would like to base my decision on something other than my distaste for rich men and my willingness to entertain speculation.

Had they happened a little later, both the Oracle layoffs and the O'Leary rumor might have constituted October Surprises. As it is, we have a little time before the final push. I challenge either candidate to produce his own October Surprise, in the form of a new policy idea.

Make college tuition free for graduates of Montana high schools. Hire cast-off coal and timber workers to build stream access trails. Cut property taxes on businesses that pay wages above the state median. Build a big laser to write "Griz rule!" on the moon. Come up with something—anything—that gives Montanans a reason to vote for you, instead of against the other guy.

Come November, one of these men is going to be elected governor of Montana. I would like to feel as though that were some kind of event, and not just the inevitable conclusion to a grimly negative campaign. There is still time to make it so, but time is running out.

Dan Brooks writes about politics, culture and the kind of journalism that once led to dueling at combatblog.net.