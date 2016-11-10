That a group like Purling Hiss exists in 2016 is a testament to the deep cyclical power of rock and roll. The band's sound could easily come from 20 or 30 years ago. Their 2014 album, Weirdon, spent about two and a half months lodged in the deck of my Subaru. It has an instantly familiar and well-worn late-'80s college-rock feel about it. Both the words "purling hiss" and "high bias" take me back to the pre-compact disc era when word-of-mouth and print journals were the only ways you learned about new music. That deliberate, analog-ness—without the annoying trappings of fetishists—is what Purling Hiss emits so well. In those days, I spent way too much of my free time poring over a grunge-obsessed Seattle weekly called The Rocket, hoping to find out about about bands like Purling Hiss, and occasionally striking gold with groups like Boise's Treepeople or Massachusetts' Dinosaur Jr.

Unlike most bands attempting to channel a different era or tradition, Purling Hiss is comfortable in its own skin. On High Bias, the band seems to be doing exactly what it ought to, churning out guitar-heavy rock and roll with soaring vocals, huge hooks and massive volume. With six albums recorded over their seven-year history, there's lots of Hiss to get through, and I am hugely enjoying that task.

Purling Hiss plays Stage 112 Mon., Nov. 14, at 9 PM, along with Mido Skip and Tiny Plastic Stars. $5.