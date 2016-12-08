Start School Later wants to... well, it's pretty obvious what Start School Later wants 

Most Missoula high school students are expected to be at their desks and ready to learn at 7:50 a.m.and that's bad for teens, according to proponents of a new plan to push the bell back. Jennie Dixon, head of the local chapter of Start School Later, is a big advocate of the health benefits of adequate sleep. She enforces a strict bedtime for her daughter, a ninth grader at Hellgate High School.

"I've had her on a bedtime since she was born," Dixon says, laughing. "She's 14 and her bedtime is 9:30. When is she gonna catch on?"

Dixon serves on a Missoula County Public Schools committee that formed in November to weigh the pros and cons of a later start time. Superintendent Mark Thane has been publicly supportive of the idea.

Dixon says starting a half-hour to an hour later might seem like a small difference, but it could have far-reaching benefits.

"Kids who are already struggling with anxiety or depression or health issues—it's only going to improve it to get more sleep," Dixon says.

Nationwide, districts in 44 states have opted to change high school schedules, according to the national nonprofit Start School Later. Ohio-based SSL communications director Stacy Simera says most high school schedules aren't designed around any particular educational benefit, and are primarily geared to minimizing transportation costs.

"A lot of high school start times were created before we knew any better," Simera says. "In the '70s and '80s, schools started shifting high schools and middle schools to do two or three bus trips. Send out the one bus first for high schoolers, and send it out later for elementary kids."

Simera—who's also a mental health clinician—says scientific understanding of sleep changed in the 1990s when melatonin studies established that adolescents are naturally predisposed to staying up later than children or adults. Sleep deprivation in people of all ages is linked to increased risk of obesity, diabetes, suicide and car accidents, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

Simera says that aside from transportation issues, the concern she most often hears voiced about changing schedules is how it might affect after-school athletics. Here, too, Simera says later start times show benefits. A 2012 American Academy of Pediatrics study found that well-rested student athletes were 68 percent less likely to be injured than teens who slept less than eight hours.

Transportation budgets remain a big consideration for most school districts, though Simera says that changing start times doesn't necessarily have to cost more.

"Some schools have chosen to spend money to do this, and it's worthwhile money spent," Simera says. "Goodness, just preventing one teen car crash and one teen suicide is worth a lot of money."

The MCPS start-time committee will meet for the next few months. Dixon says its goal is to present findings to the school board in February, in time to enact any changes to the 2017-2018 academic year.