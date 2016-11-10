Public comment 

Not one of the dozens of informational posters clustered about the conference room at Missoula's Hilton Garden Inn on Nov. 3 contained what Sam Mace was looking for. A spokesman for the nonprofit Save Our Wild Salmon, Mace felt there should be at least some mention of the legal decision that precipitated the public hearing. After all, she said, it was the fifth time a judge had rejected a federal salmon recovery plan for the Columbia and Snake rivers.

"You would never know walking in there that the primary reason this process is happening is because they have yet to get a legal plan in place to restore wild salmon and steelhead," Mace said, clutching her own handouts describing the May ruling.

The hearing was one of the latest of 14 region-wide meetings hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation and the Bonneville Power Administration. The agencies are in the early stages of drafting an environmental impact statement for their operations in the Columbia River Basin—namely, the management of 14 dams in Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon. Right now, said BPA's David Kennedy, the goal is simply to collect general public feedback before the Jan. 17 comment deadline.

"It's true that we're on a little bit of the edge of the Columbia River Basin here," Kennedy said, "but Missoula still has a big role in system operations and how that provides power to [Missoula], provides irrigation to western Montana, how it affects listed fish species."

Posters throughout the room offered insight into the economic, social and environmental impacts of those dams. Specialists from each agency hovered, waiting to answer questions. Attendees scribbled comments on cards or typed them up on a bank of laptops near the door.

It was precisely the open-house style—in contrast to the more familiar, and often contentious, public testimony hearings—that bugged Mace. Over the past decade she's noticed increasing attention paid by Missoulians to issues like the removal of lower Snake River dams, an interest she attributes to the local popularity of steelhead fishing and the community's firsthand experience with dam removal. But she thinks last week's hearing was hardly designed to inspire participation.

"It's been structured to minimize public enthusiasm," she said. Plus, "They scheduled these hearings and this public comment period during fall fishing season, a crazy election and the holidays."

At least one attendee appreciated the tension-free atmosphere. Jeremy Oades, a senior in the University of Montana's Environmental Studies Program, came in part to learn more about the agricultural impacts of dam removal. Having been "very, very naive" about the issue before walking through the door, Oades left with no complaints about the lack of open testimony.

"You have the opportunity to voice your opinion and not be critiqued by anybody else in the audience," he said. "You don't have anybody putting eyes on you. There's no pressure."