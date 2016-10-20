The biographical drama Denial tells the story of writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt and the libel case brought against her by David Irving. Mick Jackson directs a screenplay by David Hare, based on Lipstadt's book about the trial. The result is a smart, serious and largely effective treatment of an important real life case that only occasionally disappointed me with too much sentiment.

Rachel Weisz stars as Lipstadt, an American Jewish academic who's dedicated her life studies to anti-Semitism. We see her giving a lecture on her 1993 book, Denying the Holocaust, the one that will later be the subject of Irving's libel suit. Well-meaning students in the audience challenge Lipstadt on why she won't debate with Holocaust deniers, because wouldn't that be more democratic? It's a clever way of presenting one of the film's major themes: Not all opinions are equal.

Enter David Irving (Timothy Spall), a self-educated Hitler historian with a polite British accent that makes his blatant bigotry somehow harder to immediately spot. Irving stands up at Lipstadt's lecture and sensationally offers a billfold containing a thousand dollars to anyone in the audience who can prove the Holocaust happened. A couple of years later, Irving has brought the libel suit to Lipstadt in the British courts, a wacky place where officials wear wigs and the burden of proof is on the accused. She writes in her book that Irving is an anti-Semite who deliberately distorted findings in his book to support a false narrative about German history—and Irving disagrees, I guess?

click to enlarge “Are you now or have you ever been…married to Daniel Craig?”

Usually frivolous cases like these get settled out of court, but it's the principle of the thing, damn it, and Lipstadt feels that to fight it is the fulfillment of her destiny. With that settled, we follow Lipstadt to England, where she assembles a team of lawyers and researchers to take on the case. Anthony Julius (Andrew Scott) will lead the legal team with Richard Rampton (Tom Wilkinson) presenting in court.

For me, and for I think a lot of people, it's a great joy to watch intelligent people talk through issues, work toward a conclusion and ultimately use facts and reason to fight for a just cause. The courtroom scenes come to us from the actual trial transcripts, and that offers a helpful dose of credibility. A less courageous film would have worried about boring the audience, but Denial trusts us enough to give it to us straight.

A series of recurring issues come up throughout the trial. For one, the lawyers don't want Lipstadt or any Holocaust survivors to testify. They have good reasons for it, but it's a hard pill to swallow, particularly for an outspoken Jew from Brooklyn. And the film brings up important points about the occasional lack of scientific rigor toward proving the Holocaust existed. Of course it should be enough that thousands of survivors say it happened, but in court cases like these, some quantifiable data would help. (The film brings up the work of American Holocaust denier Fred Leuchter. If you're keen on this subject, check out Errol Morris' bizarre documentary, Mr Death: The Rise and Fall of Fred A. Leuchter Jr.)

In the final quarter, Denial can't quite help itself from playing a few familiar chords, and I'm speaking literally of a score that highlights and underlines our feelings: The Holocaust was sad, but good prevailed, and here's how you should feel now. I think most people won't notice or share my complaint, and anyway, after nearly two hours of dry procedure, it's not as if we haven't earned the release. You deserve a treat, (the score seems to say) here's a single rope of black licorice! No thanks.

