Cynthia Wolken gets a lot of prison mail. As chair of the special Commission on Sentencing, the state senator from Missoula hears from inmates who have elaborate tales of injustice as well as those who take exception to specific issues, such as visitation rights.

Wolken says she reads and responds to every prisoner who writes in, but acknowledges it’s difficult to validate their concerns. However, one trend in the mail sticks out to her: The largest chunk is postmarked from Crossroads Correctional Center, the private, for-profit prison located in Shelby. The high volume comes despite the fact that Crossroads houses around 900 fewer inmates than the state-run prison in Deer Lodge.

“There seems to be some themes that are recurring about people’s experience [at Crossroads],” Wolken says. The prison is operated by the Corrections Corporation of America, part of a for-profit prison system that has proliferated in recent decades but is being criticized for the conditions its inmates face. A turning point came in August, when the U.S. Department of Justice responded to a scathing inspector general report by saying it would phase out use of private facilities for federal detainees. (CCA has disputed the findings of the report as having “significant flaws.”)

While the directive doesn’t apply to Crossroads, the Montana facility may soon face tough scrutiny from lawmakers. A performance audit is scheduled to be released in November, and its contract with the state expires in 2019.

“I don’t think I’m alone in saying many legislators intend to closely examine that contract,” says state Sen. Diane Sands of Missoula.

One worrisome data point emerged after Sands grilled a CCA representative this summer during a presentation about its vocational programs. Crossroads currently offers only four vocational programs, compared to 29 at the Montana State Prison, according to information later provided by the Department of Corrections. Crossroads Warden Douglas Fender, in his presentation to lawmakers, noted the prison was also finalizing new certification programs in flagging and braille. Still, Sands says the discrepancy points to issues of equity between taxpayer-funded facilities.

State lawmakers have been batting around approaches to Crossroads for several years, and complaints about the facility are nothing new. But a sweeping review of the criminal justice system currently underway, spearheaded by Wolken, could shape the direction the state takes in Shelby.

CCA representitives did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

The review is eyeing policy changes that could reduce rates of incarceration and recidivism that are currently maxing out prison capacities, despite a decreasing crime rate.

“If that happens, I think the need for a private prison is diminished enormously,” says John Ellingson, a staff attorney with ACLU Montana.

Wolken adds, however, that shortcomings at the prison could themselves contribute to the larger problem. “The quality of a prison provider actually matters in terms of public safety,” she says.