On record: This Has All Been Done Before, by Poverty Porn 

Poverty Porn's debut harkens back to the lo-fi, blue-collar hardcore of 1970s and early '80s UK punk bands. The group's grimy three-chord riffs, thumping drums and slurred, frayed vocals would be right at home on a playlist with Rudimentary Peni and The Partisans, though the pace of the record is a little bit more in the realm of California's The Middle Class.

This Has All Been Done Before is technically an accurate title for the album, considering that the Missoula band used to be called The Deadbeats and previously recorded some of these songs on a demo under that name. Also, the band isn't exploring new territory, but no matter. Poverty Porn does vintage hardcore just right, with dark, catchy tunes and authentic voice. Tracks like "Amature Night" [sic] and "Town with Teeth" are simple but not pedestrian and sloppy—in a good way, as if falling apart at the seams but holding together just enough. The repetition of lines like "Another drink/another night of throwing my life away," and "get me through the weekend/through the fucking weekend," straightforward as they are, make for impressionistic songs rather than narratives. They're not specifically political, but they are perfect incantations for the disgruntled.

Poverty Porn plays the VFW Thu., Jan. 12, along with Shramana, Swamp Ritual and Shot Stereo. $3.