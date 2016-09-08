Pipeline protest 

Quiet. Worn out. That's how Laura John describes the mood of the pipeline protesters in North Dakota as she pulled up to the Red Warrior Camp last Sunday. Video of a mass altercation with private security guards and dogs the day before had already gone viral, and the people John saw seemed solemn, frustrated or angry that their peaceful demonstration had devolved into violence.

The moment John began to unload her 16-passenger rental van, packed to the ceiling with donated supplies from Missoula, she says she felt the atmosphere shift toward gratitude.

"I think it helped lift their spirits after what happened the day before," John adds, "to know that people out there are watching and that they're supporting their effort and that people care enough to send things."

John, a former Missoula resident now living in Portland, had spread the word on social media in late August that she'd be heading to the site where thousands of tribal members are making a stand against a pipeline they claim threatens clean water and cultural heritage. She hoped to pick up a few much-needed supplies for the camps along the way, and the results, she says, left her unsure whether to "cry or laugh or both." There were tents, art supplies and warm-weather clothes. Several local restaurants raided their storerooms and pitched in dry goods, including No. 10 cans of beans and 25-pound bags of rice.

"It was really hard to get all that stuff into that giant rig," says Timmy Arrowtop, who collected and stored the items ahead of John's arrival. "It was a lot of stuff that came through."

Burns St. Bistro chef Walker Hunter reached out to fellow cooks and caterers in town after hearing about the effort and spent much of last week loading up his Jeep with food donations from Masala and Two Sisters Catering. With Arrowtop and other friends from the Native American community clearly feeling drawn to help the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, Hunter says he was glad to participate.

"It's hard to have your friends impacted by something and not be impacted yourself," he adds.

John wound up splitting the Missoula donations among the different protest camps based on need. Educational materials and items for small children and elders went to the Sacred Stone prayer camp, she says, while smaller tents and other camping gear went to the more direct action-centric Red Warrior Camp. John has not yet made plans for another supply run; she left the camps for Portland on Labor Day. But she's not ruling out future trips by her or others in Montana. And after seeing what a little Facebook chatter produced, she believes this is a cause that resonates with Missoulians.

"It was really amazing, because I think a lot of times as native people we feel like we're kind of in the shadows," John says. "It was great. Really great."