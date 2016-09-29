First and foremost, Parsonsfield sounds like they are having a lot of fun. The five-man band is a boisterous and enthusiastic explosion of folky strings (think banjos and mandolins and steel guitars) and vocal harmonies (think O Brother, Where Art Thou?), to the point where you can almost hear their boots keeping time on the sawdust-covered floor of the old ax factory where they recorded the album. The band's blend of Americana, folk, bluegrass and pop rock feels like a delightful barn party is about to break out, or rather like the band members are already having a party and that there will probably be some singing along, if everyone knows what's good for them. At some point, during the track "Ties That Bind Us," someone shouts, "Wooo!" during an instrumental break, as if they just can't contain themselves.

However, there is also nothing very deep here. The lyrics and songwriting are simplistic and generic, and the short-and-sweet album is a 10-song set of pleasing but formulaic three-minute jaunts. This is not an album for reflection. This is not an album that you start over from the beginning when it is over. This is more the album, I suspect, that you buy while having a really great time at a Parsonsfield show and listen to later to remember the good time you had at the Parsonsfield show. And that's okay.

Parsonsfield play Stage 112 Sat., Oct. 1. Doors at 9 PM, show at 10. 18 and over. $10.