In July, Missoula County unveiled its new paid parental leave policy. One of the first employees to take advantage of the plan was Parks and Trails Coordinator John Stegmaier, whose wife gave birth to their second child on Aug. 12. He says it was a blessing to be able to spend six weeks at home.

"My wife was really encouraging me to do it because of the anticipated amount of help she'd need," Stegmaier says. "You can't sit back and relax. You have your infant in your arm while you're pulling your toddler out of the oven or something."

The county originally calculated that its parental leave policy would cost only $10,000 annually, and so far it's on par with that estimate, according to communications coordinator Katie Klietz.

Now, the city of Missoula is looking to enact a similar paid parental leave policy—but unfortunately, it won't be nearly as low-cost as the county's option, says Councilwoman Emily Bentley. That's because the city employs significantly more emergency services personnel, such as police and firefighters, whose jobs are considered too essential to go vacant for several weeks without being replaced by other staffers. When Bentley looked into the idea earlier this year, she found that rolling out an across-the-board parental leave policy could cost the city as much as $300,000.

"That number seemed really high," Bentley says. "So my proposal was to do this in increments, so we can hold one increment up if we need to."

On Oct. 5, Bentley and Councilwoman Heidi West asked a council committee to consider a multistep implementation of paid parental leave for all city employees. The first phase of parental leave: offering employees up to six weeks of paid medical maternal leave, retroactive to July. Since firefighters and police are male-dominated professions, she doesn't anticipate that maternal leave will cause a big disruption for the emergency services department.

By summer 2017, Bentley thinks the city could look into a six-week "parental leave bank" offered to all city employees for pregnancy, birth and adoption. In coming years, she'd like to see paid parental leave expanded to 12 weeks.

"It's a once- or twice- or three-time-in-a-life opportunity, and people shouldn't miss it," Bentley says. "There are people I know who had to send four-week-old babies to daycare because they had to go back to work to put food on the table. That's a disgrace."

Bentley hopes to bring a final version of the maternal leave plan before council within the next month for a vote.