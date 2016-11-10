Packing for somewhere 

It was only after World War II that artist Willem Volkersz found out that a woman he thought was his grandmother was actually a Jewish woman his parents were hiding from the Nazis. He was just 2 or 3 years old when his parents brought her into their home, and he never questioned her presence. Volkersz's father was a paper merchant who provided materials for the underground press. There were often people coming in and out of the family's Amsterdam apartment, though he was too young to understand who they were: endangered Jewish families, as well as his parents' fellow Nazi resisters passing secret messages to one another.

"Our downstairs neighbors were Jews who were rounded up and ended up dying in Auschwitz," he says. "The apartment was vacant until the head of the Green Police [the German police force] moved in. Rather than panicking, my parents continued to do what they were doing."

Now 77, Volkersz still recalls the "sickly sweet" smell of boiled tulip bulbs his family ate almost exclusively during the winter of 1944 to 1945 when Germans blockaded shipments of food and fuel. He remembers sneaking through barbed wire on barricaded streets and the dog tags even children wore in order to identify themselves in case of a bombing. And even though the Nazi occupation ended when he was just 6, and his family immigrated to the United States soon after, Volkersz still finds himself going back to those memories in his art work. In one sculpture he incorporated dog tags and in another he recreated a pile of bread slices, which he cut from wood, marking his memory of eating 13 slices of white bread after the Swedish Air Force dropped food into the city at the tail end of the war.

Still, Volkersz's work is undeniably American. His new exhibit at the Missoula Art Museum, Willem Volkersz: On Paper, features 50 drawings spanning 60 years. Much of what he draws is inspired by the first moments he set his eyes on the Seattle skyline.

"We had a pretty rich cultural kind of background and education in Holland," he says. "But I had never seen high-rise buildings, skyscrapers and neon, that kind of traffic. Billboards."

Volkersz's development as an artist was directly informed by these images and by the American pop art culture of the day. At age 16, he started taking roadtrips in a 1939 Plymouth he bought for $20. "I recorded with my camera the stuff I found along the roadside," he says, "including neon and billboards and vernacular architecture, people decorating their yards with concrete deer and critters and windmills and whirlygigs—and that became a pretty nice collection of images." He studied painting at Mills College in Oakland and ended up teaching at the Kansas City Art Institute and eventually directed Montana State University's School of Art, from 1986 through his retirement in 2001.

click to enlarge photo courtesy of MAM

Willem Volkersz’s “Run” is part of his On Paper exhibit at MAM.

Because of his fascination with kitsch and American folk art, Volkersz incorporates these images and found objects into his pieces. Early on, he became obsessed with working in neon as a way to express American culture. The MAM exhibit includes one neon sculpture—"Run!"—which features four stacked suitcases used as a backdrop for a neon woman who appears to be in full sprint. Next to her is a wooden chair tipped onto one leg, a glass perched on its edge.

Much of Volkersz's work is influenced by the American landscape and art history from around the world, and by his own life experiences—marriage, family, urbanization around his Bozeman home. But one project he's worked on for the last 10 years is situated in the realm of his Amsterdam childhood. A decade ago, a teacher from his old elementary school contacted him to see if he could help with a project for the school's 80th anniversary.

"They were doing research on how the war affected the school," Volkersz says. Through the research, Volkersz learned that 172 students from his school had died in concentration camps. For seven months, he built 172 suitcases out of wood. "They were in three different sizes," he says. "One for younger children, one for teenagers and one for the students who had attended the school when it was first built in the late 1920s and were in their late teens and early 20s when they were sent to concentration camps and died. On each one I painted the names of one of the students and their age and the camp they died in and the date they died."

The suitcase installation showed at both MSU and UM, and art students helped curate the exhibition so that each show was different.

This summer, Volkersz's suitcase project brought him full circle to his childhood. He packed six crates full of the suitcases and shipped them to Amsterdam for the school's anniversary to become a permanent part of the Holocaust Museum of Amsterdam. On October 9, he and his wife and son boarded a plane to visit the show. At a school assembly, Volkersz addressed the 4th and 5th graders. "I talked to them about the Holocaust and the war and how 172 kids who sat in the same room on the same benches had perished in the war," he says. "They were, by the time I got there, familiar with it. It turns out that several of the students' relatives were on the suitcases—their great-great uncles and others." Each child picked a suitcase, and several carried their ancestors' suitcases from the school to a bus and into the Holocaust Museum. Inside the suitcases were notes and paper flowers the kids had written to the victims.

"Oh god, it was emotional and unforgettable," Volkersz says. "People always ask me, 'Why suitcases?' Well of course those kids, originally, back in the 1940s, were given maybe half an hour or an hour to pack a suitcase. And I always thought, 'How do you make a decision? What do you pack, not knowing where you're going?'"

Willem Volkersz talks about his On Paper exhibit at MAM Tue., Nov. 15, at 7 PM.