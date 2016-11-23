Our dumb internet 

On Nov. 17, a startling survey question appeared on the Missoulian's website: "Would you support or oppose placing Muslims living in America in temporary internment camps?" The Missoulian was quick to respond and apologize to readers. Editor Kathy Best tells the Independent that Google won't disclose who submitted the question. Like other companies with Google advertising contracts, the paper has no control over the survey questions that appear on its site.

A Missoulian note to readers published Nov. 18 says the paper "moved quickly to have the question taken down and has apologized to readers who objected to it. Lee has registered its objections with Google and encouraged it to improve its vetting process for Google Survey questions."

It remains a mystery who submitted the internment camp question, what their intention might have been, or what filters Google applies to survey questions—but it's not hard to confirm that any individual or business can quickly and easily commission a Google Survey on almost any topic. To test this, Independent reporters devised our own Google Survey with three questions designed to probe Google's filters: 1) Would you support free college education for Trump voters? 2) What style of headgear do you most commonly wear—baseball cap, cowboy hat, or white hood? 3) What color dog do you prefer—black, brown or white?

click to enlarge

Google Surveys allows users to target questions to a region or state. We chose Montana. Survey prices start at 10 cents per response and go up to $3 per response for multiple questions and location targeting. We opted to pay $45 for 30 responses, and submitted our survey for review. Within a few minutes, we had an email from a Google employee named Kelvin who asked us to edit our survey to include "none of the above" options for our multiple-choice questions. The questions themselves apparently passed Google's muster.

We emailed Kelvin and asked if we could find out which websites would feature our survey. A few hours later we got a reply from a different staffer named Agnes:

"We cannot tell which are the websites since each survey is distributed across a diverse network of publishers in different content categories to ensure a wide mix of respondent types," Agnes wrote. "It is not currently possible to select certain publisher categories to target."

After making Google's required edits, our survey went live on Nov. 19. By Monday, Nov. 21, we had our 30 responses. Almost 60 percent of respondents did not support the idea of free college education for Trump voters; 24 percent were undecided. On the headgear question, no respondent selected "white hood," which we find encouraging. Most respondents also preferred almost any color dog other than brown, black or white, selecting "none of the above." Demographic data included respondent's gender, estimated age, urban density of residence, income and parental status.

Our final communication from Google was a cheery email offering $15 off our next survey.