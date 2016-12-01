On the record: Nocturnal Habits, New Skin for Old Children 

click to enlarge

In 2013, archival record label The Numero Group began releasing the recordings of Unwound, a cult favorite of the Northwest’s 1990s post-hardcore music scene. The band started out as punk and transitioned into a more experimental sound, still brandishing akimbo guitar riffs but pushing the boundaries of song structure. The reissue was easy to get excited about.

Recently, members Justin Trosper and Sara Lund released an album from their current band, Nocturnal Habits, which includes another heavy hitter: Dale Crover of The Melvins. New Skin for Old Children seems like an obvious step for a post-Unwound band to take. There is still an angular foundation to most of the tracks, but it’s a much warmer, more developed soundscape. Partway through, the album becomes meditative. Instrumentals “Wall of Early Morning Light” and “Sketchbook” are surprisingly mellow in a less-than-fascinating way. Fortunately, New Skin picks back up again during the last couple of tracks, not necessarily in pace so much as in tension. This is not a record that will satiate the most rabid Unwound fan, and maybe that’s because it doesn’t feel as obsessively driven as an Unwound album. Granted, Trosper and Lund have earned the right to explore a new musical galaxy under a new name. With them at the helm, I’m hopeful that Nocturnal Habits will reveal a new level somewhere down the line.