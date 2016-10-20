Painting en plein air sounds very prim and proper, but in the wilds of Idaho, things can get a little rough. For artist Silas Thompson, there isn't anything quite like filling a hiking pack with oil paints, brushes, canvases and, on top of it all, an easel, and heading into the woods to create art, for better or worse.

"It can be super challenging if there is any wind or if there are clouds that change the light every three minutes," Thompson says. "I've had paintings fly into the mud. I've had paintings get soaked in the rain. You are not in charge of the thermostat out there—and there are animals."

But despite the mud and animals, the upside of painting outside and on location is worth it all.

"There is something that you can't capture with a camera," he says. "The eye is so much more amazing in its ability and design. You can see the colors and lights interacting. It is almost always valuable and worthwhile."

The results of these hikes, many of which are shared with his wife, Bianca, and their dogs, speak for themselves. Thompson's oil paintings—some of which are painted in open air, some of which are painted in the studio from photographs, and some of which are a combination—all share a sturdy appreciation of the colors and lights of the mountains as well as a sincere love of the natural world. With deep color and energy, the impressionist landscapes span the four seasons and strongly capture the feel of a person alone enjoying the woods; some of Thompson's winter landscapes even include a fresh path of snowshoe prints meandering across the frame.

click to enlarge Silas Thompson’s “Won’t You Dance” is part of the Dana Gallery’s Young and the Reckless exhibit.

Thompson is one of 12 artists currently featured in the Dana Gallery's invitation exhibit The Young and the Reckless, which focuses on a handful of young artists as well as a few established "reckless" painters. The annual show aims to encourage people of all ages to make and appreciate art—and to buy it. The gallery offers a special payment plan for collectors that allows buyers to put a small payment down, take the art home with them and pay for the balance over the next year, interest free.

At 25, Thompson has reached a big milestone: Within the last year, he's been able to provide for his family almost solely through his painting. It was an accomplishment years in the making. After nights stocking grocery store shelves and working in a warehouse to support his art, he took an apprenticeship with fellow Idaho artist Robert Moore. In addition to serving as a mentor and letting him borrow studio space, Moore taught Thompson the ropes of the business side of painting, from keeping inventory to emailing gallery contacts. By the time his apprenticeship ended, he was making a living painting on his own.

Thompson credits his mother, who was an art teacher, with fostering his love of drawing and creating, and his father, who took him on backpacking adventures, with fostering his love of nature. His other significant inspiration is his religion, which informs both his paintings and his artistic goals for the future.

Beyond the art itself, his future goals are modest: Thompson has no plans for seeking out fame and fortune in the coming years.

"We live a pretty simple life," he says. "I don't need a $300,000 house and there's a lot of freedom there. I can really explore and experiment and have fun with my art. There's still the need for groceries. A big part of me wants that simplicity to remain."

The Young and the Reckless continues at the Dana Gallery through November.