Sonny's Original Cheesesteaks are—you guessed it—on a roll 

In September a new food truck appeared on the Missoula scene: Sonny's Original Cheesesteaks. Note the tagline: original, not "Philly-style" or, god forbid, "authentic."

"The last thing I was going to put on the truck was 'authentic,'" says owner and cook Daniel DiMezza. He's a gruff guy, dressed in a flannel shirt and jeans, with a tiny silver nose ring. He's aware that "every asshole" from back East has an opinion regarding what an authentic cheesesteak should be, himself included.

"The reason we don't have 'Philadelphia' cheesesteaks on there is because there isn't another kind," he says. "If you order a 'Philly' cheesesteak, you're not getting it from anybody with an idea of what a good cheesesteak is."

DiMezza grew up in South Jersey, not far from Philadelphia, and moved to Montana in the late 1990s to go to college and play hockey. He's worked a variety of jobs, from bartender to construction worker, but wanted to be his own boss. Two years ago he bought a tool truck and remodeled it for food service. He's running the business mostly solo right now while his wife is at home with their six-month-old, Santino, aka "Sonny."

DiMezza saw a vacancy in the Missoula food scene when the sports-themed cheesesteak and pizza place Philly West closed in 2014. DiMezza says he doesn't understand why Philly West didn't make it, but he believes, regardless, that there's a market in Missoula for a properly made cheesesteak.

"I think it's something that Americans generally speaking can identify with," DiMezza says. "If they can come close to, not necessarily an authentic, but a genuine experience here in Missoula, that's what we try to get after."

click to enlarge photo by Kate Whittle

The basic format of a cheesesteak goes like this: a long, soft roll filled with thinly sliced seared steak and topped with cheese, obviously. The debate is about particulars. Take the bread, for instance. DiMezza has heard the argument that the right roll is impossible to replicate outside of Philadelphia due to variances in temperature and altitude. Some restaurants opt to order their rolls from Philadelphia bakery Amoroso's, but DiMezza didn't see any point.

"I can't put you in your favorite cheesesteak place in Philadelphia when we're in Montana," he says. "Which is why we don't ship products from Philadelphia—it's stupid."

Instead, he worked with a couple of different Missoula bakeries before settling on a roll custom-made for him by Rosauer's. His roll is longer and thinner than what's typically used for cheesesteaks, but it achieves the right combination of pliancy and sturdiness to contain six ounces of tender chuck roast per sandwich. (Rib-eye is a more traditional cut for cheesesteaks, but it's cost-prohibitive, DiMezza says.) Customers can pick toppings, including melted American cheese, provolone, onions, banana peppers and hot-sweet cherry peppers.

So far, customer reaction has been positive, DiMezza says. Sonny's is his full-time gig, and he plans on working through the winter, except when the temperature drops below 15 degrees. He parks Sonny's outside various breweries on the weekends and on Wednesdays he's at Boyce Lumber, where friends from his construction days line up to wait for their orders in the icy parking lot.

Sonny's sandwiches take about 15 minutes, cooked to order, but it's worth the wait when they arrive, warm and wrapped in butcher paper.

"We try to make the best sandwich we can make," DiMezza says. "If you're from Philly, and you think it's authentic or you don't, that's fine. But the bottom line is that we're trying to create something that's original and good for Missoula and Montana."