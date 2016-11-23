With major traffic projects like Hillview Way and the downtown street light improvement wrapped up, it might seem like smooth sailing ahead for Missoula motorists—but not so fast. Some of Missoula's most highly trafficked routes are getting big renovations in the year to come. When all's said and done, Missoula's interstate exits and several cross-town routes should be better able to handle the flow. Here's a guide to some of the projects to watch for in the coming year, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

[1] Madison Street Bridge rehabilitation

Nov. 2016 to summer 2017

Headache level: High for campus commuters. Sometime in January or February, traffic will be limited to two lanes of the current four. On the bright side, the pedestrian underbridge will remain open during construction.

Project goal: Repair of the bridge's failing deck, plus aesthetic improvements, new railings, expanded sidewalks and protected bike lanes.

[2]Orange Street roundabout

Summer 2016 to 2017

Headache level: Moderately annoying, particularly for Northsiders. The project is on pause for the winter, but come spring, work on the off-ramps will begin again. Expect detours.

Project goal: A five-spoke roundabout, sidewalks, street lights and retaining walls. Until then, hikers can take advantage of the new trailhead parking lot at the base of the North Hills, which is already complete.

[3] Van Buren roundabout

Projected start summer 2017

Headache level: To be determined.

Project goal: Preliminary plans call for two single-lane roundabouts on the eastbound and westbound entrance ramps, as well as improved bike paths and transparent noise barriers.

[4] Russell Street expansion

Projected start summer 2017

Headache level: Probably massive.

Project goal: Russell Street from Mount to West Broadway is getting a long-discussed widening from two to four lanes, with improvements including sidewalks, bus pullouts and street lights. The aging Russell Street bridge is also set to be rehabbed and widened to four lanes.