Not a show 

For years now, Jack Metcalf has made a name for himself by consistently testing the boundaries of convention in the Missoula art scene. He's jotted down his dreams on a scroll and unfurled them into a shredder. During one First Friday last year, he packed his Westside gallery space, known as Real Good, with drawings and recordings made by his then-2-year-old son. Metcalf sold out a show at the Crystal Theater consisting of water bottles and fortune cookies stamped with his name, and once filled the Missoula Art Museum's Carnegie Gallery with dancers, a country-western band and massive cutouts of Newt Gingrich.

With that kind of reputation, it might be easy to speculate that Metcalf's 2016 bid for justice of the peace is another eccentric exhibit in his colorful art career. But there's a casual conviction in his voice as he discusses the decision to run for public office.

"This is not a performance piece," he says directly.

"Even when I was in grad school I took a lot of upper level philosophy classes," Metcalf explains. "Morals and ethics have been something I've been interested in. I think overall, most of my friends get it because I'm interested in the community so much. I like to think people think of me as being fair and reasonable and hard-working."

Art may be what Metcalf's known for in Missoula—he's also an adjunct professor in the University of Montana's art department—but he says it's his six-year stint tending bar at Al's and Vic's that prompted him to file for office. He says a few attorneys who are among his regulars were the first to pitch him the idea of becoming "Justice Jack," and he feels he's seen a lot of people at the bar destined for justice court before they wind up there: fighters, drinkers, drinkers who chose to drive. The more he thought about a judgeship, the more it made sense.

By virtue of Montana Code, candidates aspiring to be justice of the peace are not required to have a law degree. The Montana Supreme Court oversees two mandatory training sessions a year for newly elected limited court judges. Those judges must pass a certification test within their first six months in office and commit to taking 15 hours of continuing judicial education annually.

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Jack Metcalf

Artist Jack Metcalf signs his candidate forms for Missoula justice of the peace. While Metcalf has a reputation for unconventional art projects, he says he views his decision to run for public office as a “community project.”

Karen Orzech, who retired this April, entered the judicial system without any legal background. She held a doctorate in microbiology and worked as a professor at UM prior to getting elected. Over her nearly 18 years as justice of the peace, she became well-known for her work on DUI-related issues, particularly her establishment of Missoula's DUI Treatment Court. In addition to Metcalf, three other candidates are seeking to fill out the remaining two years of Orzech's term: interim Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway, public defender Robert Greenwell and Missoula Housing Authority finance specialist Kari Wells.

Metcalf feels drawn by the citizen nature of the position. In his mind it's an evolution of the community work he's already done through his membership on the North Missoula Community Development Corporation's board of directors. He's sat in on justice court several times since filing and has come to realize it's not all marriages and traffic violations. People charged with felonies often make their first appearance in court before a justice of the peace. Metcalf is aware how a judge's decision in setting bail in such circumstances can alter an individual's life.

"When I first started thinking about running, I tried to create in my mind the perfect justice of the peace and what that person would look like," Metcalf says. "The big words for me are being fair, impartial, hard-working, someone that listens, but also holds people accountable."

Metcalf isn't letting his creative side go dormant during election season. He refers to the bumper stickers and yard signs he's produced as a "visual component" of the campaign, and he plans to hold listening forums in Frenchtown and Seeley Lake. Asked what new ideas he'd bring to the table if elected, Metcalf raises the possibility of instituting a night court to give people with jobs or kids more options for appearing before a judge. He admits there will be a learning curve, but it's not like a legal layperson hasn't picked it up before. And again, he says, this is no gag.

"There's a philosophy of, like, if you're a poet and you make a birdhouse, it's not a birdhouse, it's a poem. I don't know. So if you follow that, maybe [the campaign is] an art project," he says. "But it's more of a community project for me than anything."