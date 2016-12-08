After six years of growth, Missoula's curling scene is ready for an ice place to call home. 

"Sweep!"

The word echoes repeatedly through airspace between ice and corrugated metal, followed occasionally by the harsh crack of polished granite stones colliding. Most of Missoula is busy sleeping off a tryptophan hangover the morning after Thanksgiving, but here at the half-enclosed Glacier Ice Rink, a few diehards are trying to milk every minute of ice time they can. Their play creates an odd little symphony, with the low, almost musical rumble of gliding granite serving as bassline.

This is a sound and a scene that Dave Strobel, a founding member of the Missoula Curling Club, spent decades pining for. Leaning against his broom, the former dean of the University of Montana's graduate school reminisces about a childhood spent throwing stones alongside insanely talented farmers at small-town tournaments, or bonspiels, all across his home state of Wisconsin. Growing up in Madison, he says, his whole family—father, mother, sister, older brother—curled. It was the only sport he played competitively in high school. When he landed in Missoula in 1972, those days came grinding to a halt.

"I waited for 40 years for a group of people to make this happen," he says, while stones crash in the background. "Here we are."

Until seven years ago, curling was virtually nonexistent in Montana. That fact puzzled Strobel, given that the sport had at least small followings in every other state bordering Canada. Then, in 2009, a group of Whitefish residents founded a curling club, the first crack in the dam. Missoula followed with its own club the next year. After that came clubs in Bozeman, Billings, Butte and Havre. There's currently an effort afoot to establish a club in Glasgow.

click to enlarge cover photo by Amy Donovan

Today the Missoula Curling Club boasts 156 members, a 20 percent increase over last year, and is double the size of the Boise club, the next biggest in the region. The annual weekend-long Big Sky Bonspiel has attracted more than 50 teams in recent years from as far away as Denver, Phoenix and Strathmore, Canada. Club president Barry Bollenbacher hopes to see membership increase by as much as 30 people this spring with the introduction of a new curling course for students at the University of Montana.

Curling is a goofy sport, and the Missoulians who play it will be the first to admit as much. At first blush it might look like a wintertime answer to shuffleboard. Both strategically and scientifically, it's so much more. Some liken it to chess, with players deliberately positioning stones around the target, called the house, to shield their own points or impede the opposing team's gains. The stones themselves glide on beads of melted ice produced by the friction of sweepers' brooms. In Strobel's words, it's basically "hydroplaning." It takes a while to get the hang of delivering a stone, a process that requires players to propel themselves sprinter-style out of blocks, slide forward in a crouched position, and give the stone just the right amount of curl to set it on its path. One well-executed throw is usually all it takes for a newbie to get hooked.

"The very first day they've tried it, they're already bitten," Strobel says.

click to enlarge photo by Amy Donovan

But six years of rampant growth has put local curlers in a tough spot. With only two rinks in town to divide among a multitude of interests—figure skating, public skating and various hockey leagues—time on the ice has become a precious commodity. Bollenbacher says Glacier Ice Rink has been extremely accommodating to curling, going so far as to host regular Friday "Learn to Curl" events to help introduce more people to the sport. But for curling to realize its full potential in Missoula, it'll need more time, more space and more infrastructure than it currently has. And the solution may lie in the long-awaited redevelopment of the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Ask pretty much any Missoula curler what precipitated the sport's debut in Montana and the answer is inevitably the same: the Olympics. Curling rejoined the winter Olympics' menu in 1998 after an absence of nearly 80 years, and by the 2010 games it was generating considerable social media activity nationwide. Lee Banville, media coordinator for the Missoula Curling Club, refers to that year as a "lucky moment" when the sport's burgeoning popularity slammed headlong into the efforts of a few curling-starved locals and the willingness of Glacier Ice Rink to give them a chance.

"Most of the people who curl in Missoula saw it on the Olympics and were oddly fascinated by it and wanted to try it," Banville says. "There are a number of people who did it as kids or grew up in Canada and did it when they were younger. But most of the club are people who never thought they would curl but started watching it fanatically on television."