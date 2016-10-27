No connection 

On weekday afternoons, Clyde Coffee on South Higgins is usually packed with customers working on their laptops. But on Oct. 18, the shop was quiet—because the wifi didn't work.

"That day it was empty," says barista Elizabeth Taillon-Rogosienksi. "We usually get a lot of people who come to use the wifi, so we lost a lot of business."

Clyde Coffee was one of hundreds of small businesses and residential customers in Missoula and Lolo afflicted by a widespread Charter Spectrum internet service outage for most of that day. The Iron Horse Bar & Grill couldn't accept credit cards, nor could Noon's convenience stores. The county Motor Vehicle Division couldn't access records.

Most customers' service was restored by that evening, but the damage was still done. Clyde Coffee's accounting system was disrupted for three days afterward and employees didn't get their tips on time, according to Taillon-Rogosienski.

Charter still hasn't released much information about the outage itself, but to Missoula City Councilman Bryan von Lossberg, the Oct. 18 outage is evidence of how much the city could benefit from a more robust—and diverse—group of internet providers. He personally subscribes to Charter in his own home because it offers faster speeds at more affordable rates than competitors like CenturyLink or Blackfoot. Many small businesses also rely on Charter for the same reason, he says.

"Do we have the speed? Do we have competitive options at a variety of price levels? And do we have the reliability? I think in all three of those areas we are lacking," von Lossberg says.

For the last few years, the city and county have been in talks with local internet providers and other businesses about the possibility of a broadband open-access fiber optic network, in addition to the DSL and cable-modem-based services currently available. Von Lossberg points to Bozeman as one model, where the Bozeman Fiber project started in August and should be operational by the end of the year. Bozeman's system is intended to provide faster speeds, prevent the duplication of fiber networks and reduce costs for customers. Bozeman Fiber operates as a nonprofit and is funded with investments from local banks.

click to enlarge A widespread Charter outage on Oct. 18 affected Missoula and Lolo customers. Efforts to improve and diversify the area’s internet options have failed despite years of talks between the city and business community.

Finding a similar arrangement hasn't been easy in Missoula, von Lossberg says, mostly because no one has stepped up to champion the project. The Missoula Economic Partnership is currently conducting studies and stakeholder surveys about broadband networks, but MEP doesn't plan to take charge, according to economic development associate Jenni Graff.

"We're facilitating, we're Switzerland," Graff says. "We're not pushing an agenda, we're just making sure all relevant players are at the table and there's a clear roadmap."

Graff does say she's encountered pushback from Charter and CenturyLink, whose representatives informed her they wouldn't agree to join the hypothetical open-access network. Other stakeholders are resistant to the idea that government should be at the table at all.

"I'm not anti-broadband, I'm simply anti government getting involved in the business," says Geoff Feiss, general manager and lobbyist for the Montana Telecommunications Association. MTA represents rural providers throughout the state, including Missoula's Blackfoot Telecommunications.

Feiss thinks Missoula's hypothetical network is at risk of "overbuilding existing facilities" and could be financially risky.

As for von Lossberg, he reiterates that the city of Missoula would like to encourage open-access broadband without operating it. One study showed that plenty of fiber is already laid in the ground, and it just needs to be linked together. Von Lossberg expresses frustration that after years of surveys and discussion throughout the community, there's still been no real progress.

"It's worth doing it and being deliberate and smart and strategic, and recognizing what's out there and trying to move forward," von Lossberg says. "But at some point, people's appetite for dealing with the limitations of the current situation—I don't think there's an infinite capacity to deal with that frustration."