In 2010, the Indy wrote about how musician Eric Tollefson graduated from the University of Montana, moved to Oregon to become a stockbroker and, after the 2008 housing collapse, turned back to his passion of music. Now based in Seattle, Tollefson has continued to build some solid collaborations. His upcoming EP, This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, features noteworthy session musicians like pedal steel player Eric Heywood (Ray LaMontagne, Son Volt) and it ends on a song cowritten—and inspired—by Josiah Johnson from The Head and the Heart.

Tollefson and musician Matt Hopper met the frontman during a 2014 show at Seattle's Tractor Tavern. "Josiah is one of my heroes," Tollefson says during a recent phone interview with the Indy. "We walked up and talked with him and he had just had a breakup." Later, Tollefson and Hopper started writing a breakup song and invited Johnson to join them.

click to enlarge

"He sang the third part harmony on it and then walked outside in rainy Seattle to smoke a cigarette," Tollefson recalls. "And then he wrote the last verse in five minutes." The result, "Wish You Well," is a semisweet tune with full, dark edges. (In March, Johnson went on hiatus from The Head and the Heart to go to rehab.)

Tollefson won't officially release the six-song EP until February 2017, but he'll be bringing early copies for his Missoula show this week. The collection showcases the songwriter's prowess along with the ability to surround himself with talented people.

Eric Tollefson plays the Badlander Fri., Oct. 21, at 7 PM. $11.