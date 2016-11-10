Neighborly love 

Ove is a cranky man, recently widowed and then fired from the blue-collar job he's worked at for 40 years. He lives in a tight-knit community that doesn't allow cars (and how does that work, you're wondering? They park in garages just outside the subdivision). It seems to be an empirically cozy and happy place, but Ove finds a way to be unhappy there anyway, as evidenced by his frequent, poorly timed suicide attempts.

A Man Called Ove comes to us from Sweden, directed and adapted by Hannes Holm from a novel by Fredrik Backman. The film has so many clichés, well-trodden plot points, precious characters and heavy-handed sentiment that I almost can't believe I'm recommending it, but here we are. First, we're made to suffer these first act suicide attempts. Ove (Rolf Lassgård) puts on a nice suit and hangs a noose from a hook in the ceiling. They're not going to immediately kill off the title character, so what will happen instead? A. The rope breaks. B. He's interrupted by the doorbell. C. He's interrupted by the sounds of happy children while the neighbors establish residence in our collective hearts and minds. D. All of the above.

Then we're treated to not one but two contrived instances where Ove's heroism saves lives. First he runs into a burning building, and then there's a man who's passed out and fallen onto the railroad tracks. These scenes exist to let us know that Ove is a good guy, deep down, but couldn't they have chosen just one? If the director's cut features Ove saving a man from drowning, I'm going to be very upset.

In the moments before his suicide attempts are thwarted, the film takes us on flashbacks into Ove's youthful past. We learn of his mother's death and how his relationship with his single father fostered a lifelong interest in cars and how things are built. And we meet his now-deceased wife, Sonja (Ida Engvoll), the woman for whom all the fuss is about. Their courtship takes place in a simpler time, when men fell in love with and married the first woman they met. Sonja is pretty and likes books—two charming things—and she regards Ove with supernatural understanding. She's one of these gals who knows the future and watches with bemusement as the fella sweats his way through it.

click to enlarge Love trumps hate.

Back in the present day, we have all these neighbors who are abused by Ove's cantankerous nature, but keep coming back for more anyway. Chief among them is Parvaneh (Bahar Pars). Iranian and pregnant, she cons Ove into a friendship using charm and Tupperware full of homemade cooking.

I'm recommending the film mostly on the strength of Parvaneh's frequent, intoxicating smile. She's a lovely person and her grace is infectious. More specifically, there's a lesson to be learned in the way the members of this community understand and care for one another. More than that, the past and future come together in artful and (at times) unexpected ways, and the film has something genuine to say about grief and the loneliness of aging.

A Man Called Ove reminds me a little of 2007's Lars and the Real Girl, in which a community colludes, as a gesture of love, in the delusion that Lars's Real Doll girlfriend is an actual person. People aren't that good, but what are movies but a safe space in which to pretend?

A Man Called Ove couldn't take place in America, where we're hopelessly divided by politics and distrustful of our neighbors—but that's why we need this film most.

A Man Called Ove opens at the Roxy Fri., Nov. 11.