Necessary misses 

Last summer, artist Halisia Hubbard set out to prove a point about vanity. She spent hours walking around downtown Missoula and local parks, taking pictures of Missoula dogs—huskies, Boston terriers and beloved mutts—and rendering their likeness on paper via colored pencil. She called the project Best Dog in the World and hung the pictures on the walls of Sweet Peaks for a First Friday exhibit. The concept was simple: She hoped when people saw their dog among the multitudes of other dogs, the proud pet owners would realize neither they nor their dogs were that special. But to Hubbard's dismay, that's not what happened. Instead, when people saw the drawings, they remarked on how cute they were. Part of the problem, Hubbard says, is she didn't draw enough dogs to create the crowd effect. To make matters worse, her great-grandmother pointed out that her experiment had the same premise as the Christopher Guest movie Best in Show.

"So, fail," Hubbard says.

Hubbard tried to forget about the dogs, until last month when Real Good Art Space, known for its eclectic exhibits, put out an unusual call: It wanted to show a First Friday exhibit of failed work. Hubbard submitted one of her dog portraits.

The idea for Best Fail Ever emerged when Jessica Vizzutti, a former coworker of Real Good's owner, Jack Metcalf, approached him about the exhibit. Now an employee at the University of Montana's Curry Health Center, she sees the physical and mental toll stress can have on students. "Sometimes students feel like they have to do everything perfectly, and we want them to know that isn't the case," Vizzutti says. "We want UM students to know failure is okay and completely normal."

Metcalf, who is an adjunct art professor at UM, sees the pressure students face, too. Together, he and Vizzutti decided to create an exhibit that celebrates failure as a necessary part of life. Students were invited to put examples of their failures on campus graffiti boards as a way to lead up to the event.

click to enlarge Courtney Blazon’s piece on Caligula is part of Real Good’s First Friday show Best Fail Ever.

Metcalf says artists submitted some pieces that had been rejected from past exhibits. They also submitted personal rejections—a failed gift to a lover, for instance. But many of the pieces, like with Hubbard's dogs, were considered failures by the artist because they didn't live up to the artist's standards.

For Courtney Blazon, one particular failure began with penises. The renowned local artist was working on a project last September about Caligula, the Roman emperor rumored to be intimate with his prized horse. As such, she wanted to draw oversized penises into the piece—but something stopped her.

"I couldn't commit myself to drawing the penises on the actual drawing, since it was going to hang at a gallery," Blazon says.

She was worried the venue wouldn't want something so explicit. And, at that moment, she says her work became a sort of failure.

"It was a failure of courage on my part to stand behind my work and let it speak for itself," she says.

Blazon is a successful artist whose work often appears in galleries. Her exhibit A Year Without Summer is currently showing at the Missoula Art Museum. But Blazon admits failure is a crucial part of being an artist because it forces introspection. The penis work, which will appear in Best Fail Ever, speaks to that idea.

"I think failure is integral to being an artist because you can only really grow and move forward through discovery," she says. "And discovery can be ugly and painful, but hopefully leads to some revelation about the work."

As for Best Dog in the World, Halisia Hubbard admits revisiting her failed work has its benefits.

"It taught me to research my ideas more, and that I really need to prepare if I want my work to land," she says. "So, in some ways, it wasn't a failure at all."

Real Good Art Space hosts Best Fail Ever Fri., Oct. 7, from 8 to 10 PM.