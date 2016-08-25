One of the best consequences of pop music's 1990s obsession with punk rock was the emergence of big pop: loud, guitar-driven songs anchored to melodic vocals about broken hearts and hopeful alienation. This rising tide lifted Matthew Sweet and the Mr. T Experience alike. During the years after "alternative" curdled into a marketing strategy, a few fun, noisy songsmiths emerged from the rancid slurry of Bush and Smash Mouth like so many nuggets of delicious cheese. Twenty years later, Mo Troper sounds at home among those bands.

click to enlarge

On Beloved, Troper yelps about ex-girlfriends over reliable three-chord progressions with the kind of lacerating self-pity that would do Dr. Frank proud. These are songs about pain, but they sound like they're vying to be the first track on your road trip mix. This contrast between bitter and gum-popping sticky sweet is the genre's secret recipe. Beloved expresses as much angst as, say, David Comes to Life, but it carefully channels it into three-minute ditties. Troper seems to have mastered the popsmith's art of making hard sentiments easy to listen to. Beloved is the sound of messy feelings carefully organized into forms—sounds and sensations that feel paradoxically new, even as we remember them fondly.

Mo Troper & The Assumptions play at The Joe Below (basement of Zootown Brew) Wed., Aug. 31, at 7:30 PM, along with Sunraiser and Ratbath. $5.