Mirror ball 

There is so much fine, wispy detail and so much white space in the pieces from Sky Angove's new exhibit that, at first glance, everything about them seems tame and orderly. The art is created with watercolor, after all—the favorite medium for aristocrats in Elizabethan novels who have little better to do but sit in the garden. On closer examination, the Helena-based artist's style and subject matter is nowhere near pastoral, sentimental or calm.

Subtle Chaos, currently up at E3 Convergence Gallery, is exactly what it sounds like: It has that unsettling air of something unexpected showing up in your periphery. "Ded" looks like a natural science illustration from afar, with neatly constructed parts labeled as though in a wildflower guide. But the name should give it away—up close the piece evokes a hint of horror. Its parts look something like flesh and the labels you probably thought were words are unreadable.

"'Ded' was an illustration for my frame of mind at the time—this fleshy character broken up into these meat-like pieces," Angove says. "But it's not meat, it's hard. It's already gone and decayed."

Angove spent his teenage years (and a few years beyond) working on comic illustrations and graphic art. He briefly studied at the Academy of Art in San Francisco before dropping out and educating himself on art history. That's when he discovered the expressionistic work of Jean-Michel Basquiat with its bright colors and scribbled diagrams and symbols.

"He changed the way I saw art," Angove says. "From that point on, I started to deconstruct all the previous work I had done into a basic abstract mix. I was trying to distill my emotions into more simplistic figures and colors and shapes without making it entirely abstract or without any sort of reference. I also didn't want to paint what I was taught to paint in school."

Angove's artworks still hint at a graphic-novel style. They are emotional but precisely crafted (down to the matching matting and black moulding). At just 27, the artist also speaks like someone who has been carefully crafting his artistic and personal philosophy for several decades.

"King" is part of Sky Angove's Subtle Chaos exhibit at E3 Convergence.

"I will admit I'm a deeply antisocial, sardonic personality, so I tend to ultimately only create unhappy works," he says. "I have this bad penchant for believing that most happy artists and most happy art is terrible. I tend to stray away from that sort of thing."

Subtle Chaos isn't a horror show, though. There are colors and patterns that evoke uneasiness but there are other pieces that appear mostly just alluring. Three different watercolors have images of glowing orbs that seem mysterious but not necessarily sinister. A cluster of works on another wall stand out—the few examples where Angove doesn't use watercolor, pen or ink. The bone-bright drawings show words and skeletal images made with bleach on linen, reminiscent of some combination between graffiti art and an X-ray sheet. One of them repeats the word "simple" down the front of it.

"My personal life philosophy is that life is simple and that humans are the only ones intent on complicating it," Angove says.

Angove says the exhibit contains his most emotional pieces. Even though elements of it point toward big, universal ideas about humanity, the art is entirely autobiographical.

"All my work is about one thing and one thing only," he says. "And that's me. It's meant to be a mirror ball, a distorted image and a tangible look at my feelings. I wanted this show to reek of emotion."

Subtle Chaos continues at E3 Convergence through Sat., Oct. 29. Visit Angove's artist page at someguynamedsky.com.