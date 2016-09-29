Mekong to Milltown 

Braced against the chilly morning air overlooking the Milltown Dam site, a group of Southeast Asian visitors huddled closely together, locked in intense discussion. Below, the confluence of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers flowed on, unimpeded.

The conversation started when Sandy Labarosa, an agriculturist and rice researcher from the Philippines, pointed his camera at Chawirakan Nomai and asked what lessons she would take home from the site visit.

The two were part of a larger group of 21 Southeast Asian fellows, ages 19-25, visiting Milltown State Park in an effort to apply lessons learned from the Superfund site to their own communities.

"Although they [ASEAN governments] have the referendum," answered Nomai, 23, "although they have studies about people in the area, although they have the researcher to do the research for them—on what is the impact, what is the advantage of the dam—it doesn't really help. Because, if they want to build the dam, they just do it, because the dam is a big source of money in Asia."

Nomai is already working as the project coordinator for the Mekong Sub-region Social Research Center in Thailand, where she sees dams as one of the biggest environmental threats plaguing her region. The other big threat? The absence of a voice for those displaced—especially in landlocked Laos, where at least 23 hydroelectric dams are in operation, with upwards of 90 additional dams in various stages of planning.

"The government, they have the slogan for Laos," she said. "They say it is the battery of Asia."

Ngakham Nanthana, the only member in the group from Laos, nodded in agreement, saying it doesn't matter how local people will be affected or displaced in her country, the government will continue constructing dams as long as they generate money.

"The government is more focused on the economic development brought by the dam, but not on the impact—the long-term impact," Labarosa added. "You have all the researchers, the results, but they don't care."

The discussion of global environmental politics has amplified over the past six years at the Milltown Dam overlook, with dozens of international visitors from all over Southeast Asia, Russia, Japan, India, China and Brazil coming to the site. The groups are part of the U.S. Department of State's Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative, or YSEALI, and Study of the U.S. Institutes exchange programs, both focused on global environmental issues and hosted by the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center.

click to enlarge photo by Shanti Johnson

Mike Kustudia, manager of Milltown State Park, shares lessons learned with visiting scholars from Brazil, China, India, Japan and Russia at the Milltown Dam overlook.

Len Broberg, academic director for the two programs and head of the environmental studies program at the University of Montana, says the Milltown site has global significance not only as a successful dam removal, but also as successful remediation of a toxic site and example of community collaboration.

"The Milltown Dam site is relatively unique, because there aren't that many dam removal sites in the nation," Broberg says. "And it's globally important because dams are an issue, particularly with this group of Mekong River Basin students. Dams and their effects are really an important part of their understanding of how their region might change."

In charge of bringing the international fellows to Missoula, Mansfield Center Director Deena Mansour explains that program participants "come from countries where foreign investment in mining and dam development is growing, and environmental regulation comes second to reaping short-term economic benefit."

Visiting the state park and speaking with manager Mike Kustudia, of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, is intended to provide fellows with an opportunity to think carefully about the long-term and far-reaching impacts of mining on local communities—and to see how much effort goes into cleaning up environmental mistakes.

"At the overlook, they learn from our challenges and our achievements, cultivating nuanced approaches to issues of mining, economic development and water, and taking these lessons back to the discussion in their home communities," Mansour says.

Communicating the story of area remediation and restoration is one of Kustudia's main jobs at the site. The manager has now guided participants from 14 countries through the valley's history, from Bull Trout migration and tribal land-use to industrialization and, now, remediation.

"I think, maybe coming from Southeast Asian countries that are looking at damming rivers now, and that kind of thing," Kustudia said to the YSEALI participants, "hopefully they would have learned maybe from experiences of what not to do—you know, like what we did here.

"Sometimes I think maybe it's just a phase that a nation goes through in its economic development and as it gets more affluent," he continued. "Then we're like, 'Well, wait a minute, that's causing some problems that we need to look at.'"

Dang Hung, a 21-year-old from Vietnam, listened to Kustudia's words before applying them to his own region.

"In Vietnam and Laos and Thailand, I think they know—they know about what they will do will harm the environment," Hung said. "But that is not their priority."