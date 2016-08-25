Mailer daemon 

One of the fun things about Montana politics is that it is generally conducted without the benefit of polls. Newspapers run deeply unscientific reader polls, and the campaigns presumably employ consultants, but broad surveys of Montanans' preferences are not publicly available. Who's winning? It's anybody's guess. Sometimes, though, the campaigns give us a hint.

The Gianforte campaign hinted hard last week, when it sent out a mailer prominently featuring a stock photograph of a man in a head scarf holding a machine gun. "Bullock supports bringing Syrian refugees into Montana," it read. On the flip side, a smiling Gianforte promised to "stand up to dangerous refugee programs" by banning refugees from "countries known to harbor terrorists" and preventing "attacks like we've seen around the world."

I'm going to put my journalistic credibility on the line here and predict that regardless of who is elected governor, foreign terrorists will not attack Montana. I'm also going to say that this mailer is a bad sign from the Gianforte campaign.

First of all, refugees are admitted to the United States by the federal government, and the governor of Montana has no say in where they go after that. Once you get a visa, it's good for the whole country. You will notice that the last time you bought a home or rented an apartment, the sheriff did not check your papers to make sure you weren't from Iran. Putting aside the question of whether refugees are dangerous, pretending the governor has some power to keep them out of Montana is grandstanding at best.

Second, the timing of this mailer is awful. It arrived the same week a family of Congolese refugees settled in Missoula, having fled a region of their country where Islamist paramilitary groups target Christians. I don't know if you've heard this, but Gianforte is a Christian himself. The coincidence points out a major flaw in his position, which seems to assume that people fleeing "radical Islamic terrorism" are likely to be radical Islamic terrorists themselves.

That's not the underlying fear, of course. The fear is that terrorists will slip in among the legitimate refugees, but there is very little evidence to support it. Of the 750,000 refugees admitted to the United States since 2001, only three have faced terrorism charges, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Meanwhile, millions of foreign nationals enter the country on tourist, student and work visas each year—all with far less scrutiny than we bring to refugees.

click to enlarge photo courtesy of gregformontana.com

So why has Gianforte taken up this non-issue? This question brings us to the third problem with the mailer, which is not just misleading and insensitive but tactically ill-advised.

The fear of terrorists slipping into the U.S. along with refugees, like Islamophobia generally, is a signature issue of Donald Trump. That candidate is currently trailing Hillary Clinton by a wide margin that threatens to drag his whole ticket down with him.

Lifelong Republicans who dislike their party's nominee but still hate Clinton are likely to stay home on Election Day. The only thing that might turn them out are appealing down-ticket candidates: conventional, measured candidates like Gianforte. Why, in this climate, would he make himself more like Trump?

Voters who are worried about terrorism at Fleet Farm will be coming to the polls anyway. Gianforte should be courting the ones who are worried their once-sensible party has fallen to scaremongering. He should pursue the Republicans and moderates who are fed up with tactics exactly like this mailer. Thanks to Trump, xenophobic dummies are already in the bag.

We don't know who's winning the race for governor of Montana. But the Gianforte campaign has given us a strong indication that it thinks it's losing. Last week's mailer smells of desperation—desperation uninformed by a clear sense of what could be done to turn things around. For Republican candidates across the country, Trump's message is the problem, not the solution. In embracing it, Gianforte is like a man afraid of drowning who clings to a sinking ship.

Republicans are not facing a rout in November because they failed to exploit fears of Islamic terrorism. They're in trouble because the man at the top of their ticket has failed to speak kindly, to describe a hopeful message, to appeal to facts and sense in a way people who don't already agree with him can understand.

Gianforte has made mistakes, but on the whole he has succeeded where Trump has failed. Throughout this election, he projected decency. He was better than his party's nominee. Then he welcomed a family of Congolese refugees to Montana by mailing out a few thousand pictures of the kind of people who tried to kill them. Voters can decide whether that was an endorsement or merely a bad idea, but it doesn't look good either way.

