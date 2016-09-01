September 01, 2016 News

Maclay bridge 

Fight continues

By

Tools

Defenders of the Maclay Bridge have fought for more than 20 years to stave off replacing the historic structure that crosses the Bitterroot River. Even as plans for a new bridge progress, members of the Maclay Bridge Alliance have ponied up their…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

© 2016 Missoula News/Independent Publishing | Powered by Foundation