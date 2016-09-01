Defenders of the Maclay Bridge have fought for more than 20 years to stave off replacing the historic structure that crosses the Bitterroot River. Even as plans for a new bridge progress, members of the Maclay Bridge Alliance have ponied up their own money to hire an expert from Pennsylvania to hopefully provide one last lifeline.

“From the very beginning, more than 20 years ago, the statement has been made by the county that Maclay Bridge couldn’t be fixed,” says Fred Stewart, codirector of the bridge alliance. “So we thought, maybe let’s get an expert on repairing historic bridges.”

The expert, consultant Jai Kim of Bucknell University, has previously overseen successful rehabilitations of historic spans elsewhere in the country. Stewart says the alliance hopes Kim will suggest an affordable way to strengthen the aging bridge following his visit later this month. Kim will reveal his findings during two public meetings on Sept. 20. The alliance did not disclose how much it’s paying for the expert’s services.

Currently, the county is working through the two year design phase for a new $13 million South Avenue Bridge next to Maclay, which is slated to be dismantled after the new structure is finished.

Stewart acknowledges that he’s not sure how a rehabilitation would be paid for. But he’s optimistic that the money could be found somewhere. “It seems to me if the county cared, they could find it,” he says.

Meanwhile, county engineer Erik Dickson says it’s too late to backtrack, because the county commissioners already voted three years ago to accept state and federal grants for a new bridge. Rehabilitating Maclay would require local funds.

“You’ll have to either increase taxes or create a special improvement district,” he says, with a touch of exasperation. “Or if we wanted to operate within the available bridge and road budget, that would delay any other project for five or six years to save enough money.” Despite the vocal opposition, Dickson thinks plenty of Target Range residents are just fine with a new bridge. He points to the Maclay Bridge Common Sense Coalition as one example of support.

Coalition member and longtime Target Range resident Don Stevenson sees a number of reasons for a new bridge, including that the single-lane Maclay Bridge can easily exceed weight capacity.

He’s also skeptical about the alliance’s survey that purports to show a majority of respondents against the new structure.

“It was a very biased survey,” Stevenson says. “I filled it out. But of course, the questions were, ‘When did you quit kicking your mother?’—that type of very leading questions.” A schematic for the new South Avenue Bridge is due in the next few months, followed by an environmental assessment starting in November. Dickson says final plans are expected in 2017, and work would start in 2020.