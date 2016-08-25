Looking good 

August 25, 2016 Arts » Music

Drunk dialing with J. Sherri's latest album

Listening to a J. Sherri album is a little like talking on the phone: You can hear the person just fine, but because you can't see their face and gestures it's slightly harder to get a full read of the conversation. That comparison says more about the local band's super fun live performance than anything.

Still, as much as it can, Tell Me I"m Best captures the group's off-kilter, lo-fi style. On first listen, the vocals and beats are just enough out of sync that it's maddening—it's almost too laissez faire. But by the third listen, the collection of songs start to carve out a groove in your brain. The synthy, drum machine-textured, crunchy dance music is bolstered by Lukas Phelan and Rachel Patrie's sleepy but dope-as-hell raps. Some songs, like "Gator," have a sensual Kesha flavor wrapped in threads of MGMT's lonely new-disco sound. Others have a goofy 1980s cheesiness and are funny and playful, especially when the chorus is just "Fuck I look good," over and over. A few parts seem even a little subversive, like on "How to Make Out for the First Time," which is mostly composed of what sounds like found phone conversations depicting everything from casual friendships to pissed-off arguments to painfully heartbroken drunk dialings.

Tell Me I"m Best almost delivers the band's live appeal. When I listen to it, I just want them in the room with me.

J. Sherri play the VFW Thu., Aug. 25, at 9:30 PM with Stef Chura, Hermina Jean and Ancient Forest. $3. The band plays again Sat., Aug. 27, at 9 PM, along with Iji, Pender, Tiny Plastic Stars and Ancient Forest. $5.

