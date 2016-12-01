Loaded question 

A little more than a year ago, with the Missoula City Council about to hold its first public hearing on a proposal to expand background checks for gun purchases, the state’s top cop delivered a clear message to local officials: Back off. In a one-sentence press release, Attorney General Tim Fox wrote that “contrary to the opinion of the City Attorney, whom I respect,” he believed the ordinance would violate state law. The state’s decision to offer its apparently unsolicited two cents perplexed Missoula City Attorney Jim Nugent. “They issued it without even touching base with our office,” he recalls.

Emails from Fox’s office, released this month in response to a records request by the, show that the attorney general’s intervention wasn’t unsolicited after all. In fact, the gun lobby asked, and two days later the gun lobby received. And while Fox’s warning shot didn’t deter Missoula’s council from eventually adopting the ordinance, Fox seems poised to continue carrying the gun lobby’s water by quashing the measure with the stroke of a pen.

The emails indicate that Gary Marbut, president of the Montana Shooting Sports Association, contacted Fox’s office on Oct. 13, 2015, asking Deputy Attorney General Jon Bennion if “there is something that AG Fox can and will do to help head off this improper ordinance.” Specifically, he asked if Fox would write a letter on the subject that could be read into the record at an upcoming public hearing. Bennion forwarded Marbut’s email to Montana Department of Justice leadership, including Fox, asking how to respond. Whatever conversation ensued was not included in the email record, but 48 hours later the DOJ made its first and only public statement on the issue.

Marbut’s MSSA is the state’s most prominent gun rights organization and a major force behind three decades of Montana gun legislation. Its political action committee is known for grading candidates according to their gun policy positions. Marbut previously told the Indy that he hadn’t asked Fox’s office to issue the statement, adding that his recollection was “fuzzy.” DOJ spokesman Eric Sell denied in an email to the Indy that the AG’s action was taken in response to Marbut’s request, but did not elaborate on what had precipitated it.

Regardless, Fox’s public posturing a year ago would have been a small favor compared to the gift he may soon deliver to Marbut and other gun rights advocates. Shortly after the Missoula ordinance was adopted, Culbertson Rep. Austin Knudsen used his position as Speaker of the House to request that Fox issue a binding legal opinion to void it. On Oct. 18, Fox accepted Knudsen’s request and is currently preparing an opinion that Sells says should be finalized before year’s end.

Attorneys general are not required to oblige such requests, particularly if constitutional questions are at stake or if the matter is—or is likely—headed to court anyway, the department’s website states. Citing legal threats by ordinance opponents, Nugent urged Fox not to intervene. The city was prepared to defend its ordinance in court, Nugent wrote in a Sept. 28 email.

Nugent says Fox never explained why he apparently disagreed. Asked why the department agreed to issue an opinion despite the likelihood of litigation, Sell skirts the question, saying only that the DOJ has asked the city attorney to notify the department if litigation is initiated.

But the released emails point to a reason. Marbut, in the same Oct. 13, 2015 message, wrote that his “alternative” to Fox taking action would be for the MSSA to file a lawsuit. “However, that will cost a bunch of money that MSSA can scarcely afford,” he wrote. A month later, Marbut informed Bennion “that AG Fox WILL receive a request for an AG Opinion about the ordinance from Speaker Knudsen.” Marbut wouldn’t have to sue if the state intervened—and the state could intervene if Marbut didn’t sue.

“He probably wants to save money,” Nugent says now. “If he can get the AG to do his bidding for him, he’ll have the AG do it so he doesn’t have to sue.”

Missoula councilman Bryan von Lossberg, the ordinance’s lead sponsor, says the emails make clear that Marbut has state officials’ ear. “I simply hope they’re also listening to the gun owners and hunters who wrote in support (of the ordinance),” he says. “Those voices have been talked over and silenced—often through intimidation—for too long. They deserve to be heard.”

Even as Marbut assured the DOJ that Knudsen would be requesting an opinion from Fox, he also offered a novel legal argument that could be used in case the attorney general cared “to begin gathering ammo” against the ordinance: that universal background checks would infringe upon the rights of 18- to 20-year-old Montanans, since federal background checks only apply to purchasers 21 and older. That same line of reasoning appeared in the legal memorandum prepared by Knudsen 11 months later. Whether it shows up in Fox’s final analysis, Missoulians will soon find out.