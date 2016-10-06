Literature 

The Facebook page for Lorilee Evans-Lynn is filled with eulogies, some from local writers and many from current and former Big Sky High School students. One post written by local poet Mark Gibbons reads that Evans-Lynn was "the pushiest and broadest of all the great pushy-broads aka best-teachers-you-ever-had-in-your-two-bit-life." Another says, "She asked all the right questions and pushed her students to do more than we ever would have done alone. She made coming into the classroom at 8 a.m. on a Sunday feel like coming home."

Evans-Lynn died Sept. 23 of cancer, and the news hit Missoula's education and literary arts community especially hard. She taught at Big Sky for 30 years and notably served as the advisor for the school's two award-winning literary magazines, Aerie Big Sky and Aerie International. By the time she retired in 2014, she'd earned a reputation for teaching students to create meticulously curated publications. Aerie's annual fundraiser garnered attention in western Montana, but also across the world. Last year, Aerie International received 500 submissions from students all over the U.S. and as far away as Iceland and Cambodia.

When Evans-Lynn retired, she continued to help the publications by mentoring her replacement, Rebecca Carson.

"She was in on a weekly basis, doing two jobs," Carson says. "First, convincing me not to quit mine and, second, helping with the structure of the class. She runs everything out of this brain of hers that's always three steps ahead. So there were no written directions on how to do this job."

High school is often treated like a rehearsal for real life, but Evans-Lynn didn't see it that way, Carson says. She'd studied under the famous Montana poet Richard Hugo and, though she was known as a fun and animated teacher, the standard she held for her students was as high as any college workshop.

"She would do anything it took to get the magazine done and to bring kids wherever they needed to be in their writing," Carson says. "Some kids will fondly come back and talk about how they worked through 70 drafts of the same poem when they were a junior in high school."

Next February is the deadline for Aerie International's 10th edition. Carson's class plans to pay tribute to Evans-Lynn during their April fundraiser.

"Aerie International started as this dream in Lorilee's head of, 'Hey, wouldn't it be cool if we had art and writing from high school kids all over the whole world in one magazine?'" Carson says. "It was such a big idea at the time and she moved it from an idea to reality because that's the kind of person she is. And that's so far outside your job description as a high school teacher to bring something like that off the ground. Now, she's got 20-plus years of kids who are going to miss her a whole lot, but she's effectively left a really cool legacy."