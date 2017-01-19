Letters to the Editor 

At a bear minimum...

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said on Jan. 12, 2017, that it could take the agency another six months to finish reviewing 650,000 public comments on the decision to remove the Yellowstone grizzly bear from the ESA list. Many of those comments contain arguments, scientific and otherwise, about why the Yellowstone grizzly bear should not be delisted, especially because of the threat of climate change and an ill-advised trophy grizzly hunt. To review is to take another look, to evaluate. Does this mean the FWS would re-open its mind to those thousands of comments that argue the best available science says don't delist the grizzly?

I can only wish this to be the case. The Endangered Species Act's "best available science" mandate remains Yellowstone's grizzlies' best friend. Whereas the past year's Save the Yellowstone Grizzly campaign appealed to the White House, a fresh effort should be aimed directly at FWS, where some biologists are hopefully still weighing the best available science.

Our June 3, 2016, letter to President Obama included this statement: "Unfortunately, the March 3, 2016, delisting announcement by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) came paired with an astonishing declaration in the Federal Register: 'Therefore, we conclude that the effects of climate change do not constitute a threat to the [Yellowstone grizzly bear population] now, nor are they anticipated to in the future.'"

That letter was signed by E.O. Wilson, George Schaller, Jane Goodall and Michael Soule—among the world's most respected scientists.

I believe that now we should ask many, many other scientists, peers of those FWS agency biologists, to speak out on behalf of the best available science for Yellowstone's grizzlies. This dialogue will take place in a public forum, as there is no official comment period remaining. Those who love wild nature as well as our grandchildren must fight to recognize and respond to the beast of our time—climate change, which is indeed probably also the key argument for not delisting the grizzly.

Call it peer pressure, but let's give it a shot. We have nothing to lose unless it's everything.

For the wild,

Doug Peacock

Emigrant

Hinky for Zinke

Zinke is going to find out that being wishy-washy will make his life hard ("Change? What change?" Jan. 12). Federal land transfers are a nonstarter with most people in the West. For more information on federal land transfers go to www.publiclandwatch.org.

Tom Ribe

A voice from the past

I think you missed the point completely ("Free spin," Jan. 12). I thought La La Land was brilliant and so totally captured the love-over-ambition challenge. To me, it was not about the dancing or singing ... or the brightly colored skirts. I am retired from professional theatre and have age and experience on my side. I watched all the old musicals, as I am really ancient. Also saw many an actor who said, "I'm going to L.A.," only to see them drag back into town two years later completely burned out. I got the movie 100 percent and would see it again!

Kate Haad

What a review can do!

I love you, Molly. Before reading your opinion ("Free spin," Jan. 12), I felt like a pariah. Kind of alien. Now I'm alive again. Best regards from Panama

Ricardo Quiel

Yeah, she didn't forget

The reviewer forgot to mention that this is by far the best, most miraculous film of the year ("Free spin," Jan. 12). What she mistook as a tampon commercial (oh, the wit!) is a fabulous deconstruction and reconstruction of the great MGM musicals and the French new wave, in particular Jacque Demy's answer to that quintessential American idiom. The music is subtle and sophisticated, but perhaps not to the taste of a reviewer who prefers baby tunes that stick to the I/V format.

La La Land is glorious cinema!

Terryl Dorian

Dying to help

Senator Daines—I went to your website and found that you have an allocated space to "Share Your Obama Care Story," but it specifically asked for stories of "increased premiums and reduced options," and my Obama Care story is the complete opposite to that. Because of the Affordable Care Act, I was allowed the option to open my own mental health counseling practice. Because of my age (I am 56) and a pre-existing health condition (heart damage due to a chemotherapy drug I was prescribed), I will be unable to obtain health insurance without the protection of the Affordable Care Act, and therefore will have to look for employment that offers a health insurance benefit. Furthermore, in my private practice, I provide a particularly effective form of psychotherapy, Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, and I will not be able to do that in an institutional therapy setting.

My insurance premium through the Affordable Care Act actually went down for 2017, and so did the premiums for many of my friends and associates, so I don't know where the hysteria about rising premiums and reduced options is coming from. Instead, hysteria should be coming from the 20 million people who are at risk of losing health insurance when you eliminate the Affordable Care Act. I know you are not one of them, because you have the option to be covered by the very fine Federal Employees Health Benefits Program. If you manage to do away with the Affordable Care Act, this is how it could play out for me and many others: I'll have to leave my practice and the clients that I care for to take a job that provides health insurance. Under your plan I will make less money and therefore I will pay less tax. Where is the savings to the taxpayer in this scenario? The only way I see saving the taxpayer money is if I die. Is it your plan for the uninsured to die in order to save money, Sen. Daines?

I am from a small town and a ranching family. I know many small business owners, ranchers, cowboys, ranch hands and their families that feel safely insured for the first time. Do you really know the people of Montana and what their lives are like? I find you to be very unkind, very hypocritical and very irresponsible with your plan to abolish the Affordable Care Act before having an alternative in place. I believe that the citizens and voters of Montana deserve better from you..

Nona Stockton, MS, LCPC

Billings