Lake County land transfer plan gets panned 

The last slide of the Lake County Conservation District's PowerPoint presentation on Dec. 7 read, simply, "All politics is local." And that bugged the hell out of Swan View Coalition President Keith Hammer. He and dozens of other locals had gathered at the Swan Lake Club House to hear from Lake County Conservation District Chairman Jim Simpson about a bold proposal to transfer management of a swath of Swan Valley national forest to the state. Based on what Hammer heard during the meeting, the statement on the slide could not have been more wrong.

"These are federal lands," Hammer says. "The politics on this is not local. The politics on this is national in scope."

The LCCD's pitch calls for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to assume management of a 60,000-acre chunk of the Flathead National Forest for the next 100 years. Under the so-called Swan Forest Initiative, the conservation district would then become the sole beneficiary of any revenue generated by timber harvest on that acreage. An economic analysis completed in 2015 put potential annual revenues as low as $498,000 and as high as $1.6 million.

Simpson, who did not return messages seeking comment, had hoped to take the public's temperature on the idea last week. What he got was a roomful of near-unanimous criticism. Lake County residents balked hard at the notion of a local organization exclusively profiting from a publicly owned forest. And the LCCD has failed to reach a consensus within its own ranks, as evidenced by a letter released by district supervisors challenging the proposal last month.

"Enough time and money have been spent on this dead end proposal," according to the counterpoint signed by LCCD members Curt Rosman, Susan Gardner and Toni Burton. "It is time to let it die and concentrate on our current responsibilities."

Flathead National Forest spokeswoman Janette Turk says the U.S. Forest Service is aware of the district's efforts but has yet to be presented with a proposal. The state DNRC is also waiting.

"The Lake County Conservation District's proposal will require federal legislation," says DNRC spokesman John Grassy. "DNRC is looking forward to reviewing any legislation once it's drafted. Until that time, DNRC cannot take a position."

Critics of the Swan Forest Initiative wasted little time speculating about a connection to the broader national lands transfer movement. During the Dec. 7 meeting, Simpson dismissed such concerns, claiming that if the nonprofit American Lands Council were to make any move to hijack the proposal, "We're out of here."

Hammer isn't convinced. The Flathead National Forest belongs to 300-some million people, and localizing control of part of it feeds into the same narrative as federal lands opposition "down in Bundyville," he says. If Simpson really wanted to gauge public support, Hammer adds, he would publish the proposal on the federal register.

"This is exactly the kind of thing that gets tacked onto a totally unrelated bill in the middle of the night in Washington, D.C.," Hammer says, "and the American public never does have a discussion about it."