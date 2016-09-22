Jon Krakauer hardly sounded surprised by the Montana Supreme Court's decision Monday regarding his quest for state disciplinary records pertaining to former University of Montana quarterback Jordan Johnson. The acclaimed author released a statement saying the ruling was precisely what attorney Mike Meloy anticipated after oral arguments this spring. Justices affirmed Krakauer's right to seek those documents, but kicked the case back to District Court to decide what records, if any, should be released.

For UM media law professor Lee Banville, the most remarkable thing about the court's opinion was how unremarkable it was. The court had an opportunity to stake out a clear position on the dueling pressures of privacy and the right to know, he says. Instead they "punted," leaving it to District Court Judge Kathy Seeley—who previously ruled in favor of disclosing all the records—to balance those constitutional considerations.

"If I'm the District Court judge in this case, I'm still kind of like, 'Yeah, so what do I do different that I didn't do last time?'" Banville says.

Frank LoMonte, executive director of the Student Press Law Center, has a far more dour take on the decision's implications. His organization first joined Krakauer in the suit nearly two years ago, seeing it as an opportunity to fight back against use of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA, as a "secrecy cloak for embarrassing information." Now he's afraid the court's ruling will have the opposite effect.

"Colleges are going to take this as an open invitation to define anything and everything as a FERPA education record if they prefer to keep it sealed," LoMonte says. He adds he was particularly interested in any records shedding light on who may have lobbied Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian prior to his decision to overturn Johnson's expulsion—information he argues has a clear public benefit.

LoMonte and Banville are in agreement that the court's decision could have a broader impact on how journalists choose to pursue records. Both the majority and dissenting opinions stated Krakauer's request may have been treated differently had he sought broader information on disciplinary actions by Christian as opposed to name-specific records. It's a cautionary element for journalists in structuring information requests, Banville says. Still, he wonders about the logic of the court's position.

"There was only one record we were talking about," Banville says, "and if you redact the name, we still know what the name is underneath the blacked-out line."

How Seeley will decide to balance the constitutional questions left unanswered by the Supreme Court is anyone's guess. But LoMonte believes Monday's decision, coupled with recent legal scuffles on other campuses, could wind up helping those pushing for FERPA reform at the national level.

"It has now become impossible for Congress to ignore that this statute is being abused to conceal dangerous conditions on college campuses," LoMonte says.