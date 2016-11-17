On record: La Araña Es La Vida by Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds 

Kid Congo Powers is the stage name of Brian Tristan, the stalwart underground rock 'n' roller who played with the Gun Club, Cramps and the Bad Seeds. He's released records over the past six or so years with the Pink Monkey Birds. I'd wondered what the deal with the newish band was, and recently took the plunge.

click to enlarge

What's instantly great about Kid Congo is his light touch as a guitarist. He doesn't have any need to hot dog around, he just plays and knows when not to play. His music has an impeccably timeless caveman rock and roll feel to it, with a boxy, pre-Kinks overdriven tone, basic repeated riffs and minimal other effects. For a guy who's getting close to 60 years old, there's no sign of fatigue from Kid Congo, who's been directly involved with all kinds of crucial music projects through the years. He's a fascinating survivor, having outlived many of his contemporaries, including Rowland S. Howard, Lux Interior and Ricky Wilson. That this style of music has long been steeping in Kid Congo's world shines through this record. There isn't a dud track.

Parts of this record remind me of Mick Collins' (The Gories and The Dirtbombs) stompers and Cramps songs, along with Link Wray leads and shimmering surf. But the foundation here is excellent rock 'n' roll, for which I am a complete sucker.