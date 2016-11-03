Justice and us 

Last month, a 40-year-old man in Valley County pleaded guilty to raping his 12-year-old daughter and was sentenced to 60 days in jail. The man who sentenced him, District Judge John McKeon, is now the subject of a petition demanding his impeachment. It is easy to understand why.

State law mandates a minimum sentence for incest of 100 years. The defendant in this case pleaded guilty to one count in exchange for the dismissal of two other incest charges and the suspension of 75 years of his sentence, leaving him with 25 to serve. But Judge McKeon had the option of reducing this term depending on the results of a psychosexual evaluation. The evaluation found the defendant not likely to reoffend.

I'm no psychosexual evaluator, so this assessment confuses me. What is a man who has raped his own daughter not likely to do? The fundamental taboo of society has thus far failed to restrain him. What test could possibly assure us he will obey the law from now on?

But this evaluation was not the only factor in Judge McKeon's decision. According to CBS News, McKeon also cited an outpouring of support the defendant has received from his "family, friends, church and his employer." The victim's mother and grandmother requested that he not serve time in prison, in part to preserve his relationship with his two sons. It seems like everyone in his family agrees that, although he raped his 12-year-old daughter multiple times, he is not a bad person.

Everyone except his daughter, I assume. Her assessment of her father's character has been conspicuously absent from Judge McKeon's reasoning. We can imagine she does not want her father to remain a part of her family, her church, her community. But she will probably be removed from that family and that community now, losing them both so they can help him recover from raping her.

When you put it that way, you can understand why the petition to impeach Judge McKeon has amassed nearly a quarter-million signatures. But there's no point. After 22 years on the bench, he is scheduled to retire at the end of November, anyway.

That's disappointing, isn't it? It shouldn't be. The whole point of the petition is to get him off the bench. But maybe that's not the point at all. Maybe we heard about a man who got two months in jail for raping his own daughter and we wanted to do something about it. We wanted to make that right.

Now we can't—not in a way that will make any difference. Perhaps, if the state Supreme Court acted quickly, it could send a message to other judges by removing McKeon during his last weeks on the bench. Making an example of him might discourage lenient sentencing. But sending him into retirement two weeks early wouldn't feel just, because it's not enough that the problem goes away. We wanted to punish someone.

That's the difference between us and Judge McKeon, apparently. But I submit that if this story were about a man who raped his daughter and went to prison for 100 years, it would still feel senseless. This crime wrecks both our sense of perspective and Judge McKeon's, because it never should have happened in the first place. There is no just scenario that begins with a man raping his daughter.

The only way we do justice in that situation is by making sure it doesn't happen. I reject the idea that no one could have prevented this crime. A man does not suddenly rape his daughter. The dynamic that makes such a thing imaginable develops over time. In this case, the defendant's supporters said he was "a good father for 12 years" before he made a mistake. I bet he was not.

I worry that the unconditional support of family, friends, church and employer that emerged after he admitted to this crime had something to do with him committing it. Maybe the same community that rallied around him failed to protect his daughter. Maybe something made him think he could rape her and remain a part of it, because in the end, he was correct.

That is Judge McKeon's doing, but it is not his fault. A community and its culture produced this decision. With minor variations, it is the same one that put a quarter-million signatures on a petition to impeach a judge who retires next month. It is our cultureone with strongly held values that we are not doing enough to enforce.

Just punishment eludes us in this story because the injustice lies with us. We were supposed to keep this kind of thing from happening, and we didn't. We should think about why, because that 12-year-old girl is still out there, and her life isn't getting any easier.

Dan Brooks writes about politics, culture and the danger of forgiving people in advance at combatblog.net.