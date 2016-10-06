Judging Juras 

Last month, adjunct law professor and candidate for the Montana Supreme Court Kristen Juras revived a seven-year-old argument with a student sex columnist. She did not do her campaign many favors in the process.

Back in 2009, when Juras was an assistant professor in the University of Montana's law school, she objected to the "Bess Sex" advice column in the Kaimin student newspaper. Juras wrote a series of letters to the editor before asking then-UM President George Dennison and then-journalism school Dean Peggy Kuhr to shut the column down. Dennison and Kuhr declined, perhaps because they had no authority to do that.

After the Montana Cowgirl Blog brought up the issue last month, Juras took to Facebook to tell her side of the story. In a post dated September 19, Juras wrote:

"The column was discontinued after the United States launched a comprehensive review of the university's handling of sexual assault and harassment complaints, including a review of student education efforts. Can't find copies of the columns? That's because all of the major newspapers refused to publish them."

In that telling, at least, her side of the story alternates between false and just misleading. "Bess Sex" was discontinued after its author, Bess Davis, graduated in 2009three years before the U.S. Department of Justice launched its investigation of the university. As for the claim that "major newspapers" refused to publish the column, that's probably because it was never offered to them. It was a Kaimin column. By the same reasoning, I could say that major chefs refused to eat my breakfast.

Both of these weird claims show poor judgment on the candidate's part. It's hard to imagine what Juras thought she would gain from coming out hard against a column published in the student newspaper for one semester seven years ago. And yet she persists. After Davis (now Pallares) suggested Juras was drawing a false connection between the column and rape, Juras doubled down.

"I don't think her column encouraged rape," Juras told the Missoulian. "She did not expressly say that. I do think the column promoted what I would call a hook-up culture at a time when I was concerned about sexual assault escalating on campus."

click to enlarge photo courtesy of jurasforjustice.com

See, you just did it again. Whatever "hook-up culture" is—probably Juras means the new trend of college students becoming very interested in sex—observing that it's happening at a time when you're concerned about sexual assault implies a connection between the two. I don't think leaving sweets around encourages fat men to come down the chimney, but I am concerned that you left out cookies at a time of increased visits from Santa Claus.

Such weaseling has become the glum standard for partisan politicians, who make it their business to twist reason to predetermined ends, but there's something unsettling about hearing it from a candidate for the Supreme Court. Justices are supposed to be impartial. In principle, at least, they are chosen for their clarity of thought. Juras's willingness to deny saying something even as she says it again suggests that her thinking is a product of her decisions, instead of the other way around.

That's an alarming quality in a judge. Here, though, we should point out that Juras is not a judge and never has been. Although she was a lawyer in private practice for years, her experience stops at the bar and does not reach the bench. Her opponent, Dirk Sandefur, has been a District Court judge for 14 years. But Juras sees this difference as an argument for her candidacy, since her election would bring diversity to a Supreme Court in which judges are overrepresented.

"A diverse court is a better court," she told the Missoulian. "That is lacking and has been lacking on the court, and it would be a gap I would fill."

I agree. That's why I employ a diverse team of dentists, consisting of six doctors of dental science and one guy who just whacks my teeth with a hammer. And you should see the diverse team of architects I hired to convert my attic into a bedroom, my porch into a gazebo, and my garage into a woodpile. Their diversity inspires me almost as much as the crew on my former submarine, god rest their souls.

We're having fun now, but Juras is less entertaining if you imagine her deciding whether you will spend the rest of your life in prison. Regardless of how you feel about undergraduate sex columns, her public remarks over the last month marry a cynical approach to argument with a willingness to bend the truth. If I were looking for a lawyer, that might appeal to me. But it should give pause to any Montanan looking for a judge.

Dan Brooks writes about people, politics, culture and the danger of unsupervised sex among college students at combatblog.net.