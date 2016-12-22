On the record: Jessica Rabbit, by Sleigh Bells 

One of my favorite albums ever is Sleigh Bells' first effort, 2010's Treats. It's a dazzling explosion of face-smashing noise-pop that I still play whenever I need to kick some ass. Disclosure: I'm listening to it now, though it's not the album I'm reviewing.

Seven years after Treats, singer/shouter Alexis Krauss and insane guitar player Derek Miller have released their fourth album, Jessica Rabbit, after experiencing the thrill of hitting a homerun on their first swing and then struggling to repeat what might have been a beautiful, perfect, one-time miracle.

Jessica Rabbit feels like the time you threw a really great party—one that everyone still talks about—and then you try to recreate the party the next year, carefully patching together all of the same elements. The album still has the speaker-shaking guitar work delightfully contrasted with Krauss' strange but poppy hooks. It's just that the sum of its parts doesn't add up.

Sleigh Bells has grown a lot. Their music is more complex and more ambitious, but they sound too self-conscious—torn between competing impulses to reproduce Treats and cover new ground. There are strong tracks, like the wailing opener, "It's Just Us Now," but they get lost in a mess of disconnected shots in the dark. I hope, for the good of ass-kicking everywhere, that Jessica Rabbit represents a transition for Sleigh Bells before they evolve into their new best selves.