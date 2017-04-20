Jane Goodale Milkshake IPA 

What you're drinking: Is it beer? Is it a milkshake? Shouldn't milk only be used in milk stouts? Yes; no; apparently not. Milkshake IPA isn't the most mouthwatering name for a beer style, but Imagine Nation head brewer Robert Rivers doesn't want you to be misled. This isn't a hopped-up glass of milk. Instead, Rivers takes an iteration of the juicy, New England-style IPAs he's building the taproom around and adds lactose to the boil kettle.

Why you're drinking it: Jane Goodale is the official beer of the 40th International Wildlife Film Festival, which continues through April 22. After the festival board approached Rivers about the partnership, he says, they "wanted to do something special for it."

Got milk? Here's how it works: The milk sugars don't break down during the fermentation process, so they impart a silky mouth feel that's more juicy than milky without over-sweetening the brew.

click to enlarge photo by Derek Brouwer

Get learned: Imagine Nation names many of its beers after social changemakers, and this one makes a pretty obvious pun on primatologist Jane Goodall. Goodall began studying chimpanzees in Tanzania in the 1960s, at which time she had no formal scientific training. Unshackled in her inquiry, Goodall was able to observe emotional behaviors and social relationships in primates that others had missed. She named her subjects, too, instead of giving them numbers.

Rock on, Jane—but is the beer any good? Of course it's good. Would I write about it otherwise? The brew has certainly piqued local interest. Rivers says he poured 30 percent of his stash at the launch party. "I don't think we've had a beer that's moved this fast," he says.

Where to find it: Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway St. Rivers says he expects the kegs will be killed by the end of the month.