Jail break in Lake County 

Earlier this month, the Lake County Commission unanimously passed a resolution to back out of a 50-year-old agreement with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. That decision, billed as a cost-saving measure, spurned testimony from county and tribal law enforcement regarding the consequences. And while the commissioners are still a long way from executing their intentions, Montana ACLU Legal Director Jim Taylor says the actions they've taken so far are "a significant concern."

The root of the debate is Public Law 280, a federal agreement that places felony and some misdemeanor jurisdiction over the Flathead Indian Reservation in the hands of Lake County District Court. Commissioners contend the county is too financially strapped to continue housing tribal members in its detention center, claiming a nearly $2 million tax shortfall resulting from CSKT's purchase of the Kerr Dam in September 2015. Undersheriff Ben Woods stated during the commission's Jan. 11 hearing that withdrawal from Public Law 280 would neither save his department money nor solve the jail's crowding problem. According to CSKT spokesman Rob McDonald, tribal leaders have yet to take an official stance.

Taylor says the irony of the commission's lost-tax assertions are "overwhelming." Over the course of more than a century after the signing of the Hellgate Treaty in 1855, the Salish and Kootenai lost nearly 60 percent of their reservation lands. That trend has reversed in recent decades, with CSKT buying back some of the millions of lost acres—a project underscored by the tribes' 16-year struggle to purchase Kerr Dam.

Taylor, whose organization runs a racial justice program in Montana, also finds the commission's framing of the debate reprehensible. The commission has repeatedly described it as a "tribal member" issue, he says—wording which harkens to the days when "tribal members weren't citizens and weren't treated equally with other people." Rather than scuffle over a jurisdictional agreement that he says has worked quite well since wrinkles were ironed out in 1994, Taylor argues, Lake County should be seeking solutions to the real problem: drugs, specifically meth.

"They should be looking at [jail] diversion, they should be looking at putting additional resources into treatment," he says. "There is a large drug problem in Lake County, and they need to address it."

Critics of the commission's plan admit that the resolution, by itself, is just a signal to legislators. And as of Jan. 17, two separate bill drafts had been requested in the Legislature to revise criminal jurisdiction on the Flathead reservation. If such a law passes, it would still require approval from the governor and the Secretary of the Interior before going into effect. If it gets that far, Taylor's not sure Lake County will be happy with the outcome.

"If you want an increased federal law enforcement presence in the area and holes in jurisdiction, then proceed the way you are," he says. "But be careful what you wish for."