How 'GET LOST' got lost 

You've seen the green "Get Lost" stickers. You remember the state outline and the simple slogan. It's Montana's "Got Milk," and in the world of 406-centric bumper art, it's a standard-bearer.

"I don't know if I remember an ah-ha moment," says Jeff Welch, CEO of MercuryCSC, the Bozeman advertising agency that hatched the campaign in 2010. "It's a process of pushing and changing words and changing images until you get to a place and you're like, 'Oh, this is it, this is good.'"

The "Get Lost" campaign was a recession recovery effort aimed at the regional "drive market": people from Billings and Salt Lake and Spokane who might dream of getting lost, or of losing themselves, in Montana. But the slogan couldn't be contained.

"It went bigger than we ever expected," Welch says. "We had no idea. You just started seeing the stickers around. Then people would send you a photo and it's on a car in Croatia. Or a Delta Airlines vehicle going through the airport in Minneapolis."

The owner of a white mid-sized sedan covered the car's hood and rearview mirrors with "Get Lost" stickers.

click to enlarge

"I think the beauty of 'Get Lost' was you'd see one on a Subaru, someone who probably had it on there for the intended purpose, which is, 'Go out and explore this great place where we live and love,'" Welch says. "Then you'd see it on the back of a pickup that had a gun rack, a beat-up old pickup, and it was like, 'No, really: Get lost. We don't want you here.' That duality is what ended up being the genius. You get lucky sometimes."

During the nine years that MercuryCSC held the coveted Montana Office of Tourism contract, the agency was responsible for marketing Big Sky Country to the world. Remember "There's Nothing Here"?

Today, MercuryCSC is no longer part of the team pushing Montana as a travel destination. It opted out of a bidding process in 2016 that allocated as much as $9 million in annual funding for state marketing. Sources in the state's advertising industry estimate that about $6 million of that will go toward media buys, mostly for online digital ads. That leaves as much as $3 million for agency staff and freelancers who might have worked in Montana. It's these funds that will be diverted from in-state creative professionals and into the portfolio of Wisconsin firm Hoffman York.

Hoffman York's website flaunts high-end advertising campaigns for Yamaha outboard motors and Wahl electric shavers. The agency motto, "Return On Ideas," has an efficient air to it. It's first-rate work, but none of it promotes tourism. It's not what's referred to in the business as destination marketing.

Montana is one of 49 states—Washington no longer has an office of tourism—competing with one another and the rest of the world for tourism dollars. Estimates put the total global tourism market at more than $7 trillion. Of that, Montana does well to claim $3.7 billion a year. According to the Department of Commerce, Montana's marketing efforts helped increase visitation by 11.2 percent between 2011 and 2015. Over the same span, tourist spending increased by 31.8 percent. That means "Get Lost" and other campaigns successfully attracted what destination marketers call "high-value visitors."

click to enlarge

MercuryCSC's Welch sums it up this way: "Just about any metric would show you tourism in this state is in the best place it's ever been."

So when news broke last August about Montana's marketing getting outsourced to Wisconsin, many Montana creative professionals were left wondering: Who better than Montanans to tell Montana's story?

If this were an advertising pitch deck and you were groggily watching a PowerPoint, here is where you'd see a slide reading, "How did we get here?"

Let's start in the late 1980s, when the Wendt Kochman agency in Great Falls held the state tourism contract. That lasted for 14 years until Bozeman's Mercury Advertising filed a formal complaint about the state's bidding process. Mercury complained that Wendt Kochman "did not follow the rules," according to a 2003 story in the Great Falls Tribune.

The state responded to Mercury's complaint by splitting the contract's money and responsibilities. Mercury came away with a $600,000 budget to promote winter sports in Montana.

"Obviously, any time you lose a $600,000 piece of business it's a big deal," Wendt Kochman President and CEO Carl Kochman told the Tribune. The agency responded by laying off six employees.

Mercury eventually took over all the state's destination marketing work, supporting six staff positions at its shop in Bozeman.

For years, it was a successful relationship. Both the state and Mercury have fond memories of posting massive billboards in Chicago and plastering every square inch of Seattle's Westlake metro station with Visit Montana images and text.

In Chicago, a campaign called "It's Time" played to a fact discovered in focus groups: That a trip to Montana is on the bucket list of many Windy City residents, but too many of them just can't find the time. The campaign erected life-size statues of bison and bears around Chicago and handed out free huckleberry ice cream. (It may also have inspired a parody by The Onion, which ran a satirical story under the headline, "New Montana Tourism Campaign Marketed Toward Urban Bison.")

Mercury says the campaign generated a 109 percent increase in Montana visits by Illinois residents in 2015, helping drive an overall 4.4 percent increase in summertime visits.

click to enlarge photo courtesy of MercuryCSC

Sculptures of Montana wildlife, having been installed in Chicago as part of an “It’s Time” campaign, were transported back to Montana in custom crates designed to attract eyeballs and “social chatter” in transit.

Other campaigns were similarly successful. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that during Mercury's tenure, "Montana added 1.5 million annual nonresident visitors, whose travel expenditure increased by $500 million."

So why did the agency and the state part company last year? Mercury's work wasn't the problem, industry insiders say. But by 2016, its relationship with the Montana Office of Tourism had become one.

"Relationships... things go sour," Welch says of the split. "It happens in this business—especially a 10-plus-year relationship. Things can go in different directions."

John Godwin, Montana's delegate to the American Advertising Federation—the Ad Club, as it's known in Godwin's hometown of Great Falls—watched tensions between Mercury and the state build to a point that the creative spark driving the partnership went out.