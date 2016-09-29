Donald Trump inadvertently summed up his whole political philosophy about a half-hour into the first presidential debate. "It's all words," he said. "It's all sound bites." He meant to dismiss Hillary Clinton's warning that his business experience wouldn't translate to government. But he might as well have been describing the deal he's offered this country since he announced his candidacy last summer.

At the level of words, Clinton won the debate. She was well prepared—shockingly better prepared than her opponent, in a way that brought home the absurdity of a former senator and secretary of state running neck-and-neck in the presidential election against a game show host.

Trump spoke like a rich kid giving a class presentation on a book he hadn't read. He had the confidence, but his performance seemed to convince him more than anyone else in the room.

At the end of the night, he told the crowd he had been planning to say something "extremely rough to Hillary, to her family," but had decided not to because it wouldn't be nice. One got the feeling he hadn't come up with anything for that, either.

Between these two bizarre assertions, he told a series of lies. He claimed to have been against the invasion of Iraq in 2003an exploitation of hindsight that Esquire debunked extensively in 2004. He denied ever saying that global warming was a hoax invented by China to stunt U.S. manufacturing—something he tweeted on Nov. 6, 2012. Each of these lies is easily disproven with a 30-second Google search. We're not talking about Keyser Sö¨ze, here. We're talking about a man who either has no memory of his past positions or no worry that voters will care.

It's probably the second one. Trump's mind isn't exactly a steel trap, but he has built a lucrative career on two things: his father's money and the conviction that what he does is not as important as people's broad impression of him. That's why so many of his buildings bear his name in enormous letters—even the boondoggles. That's how he came to host a TV show in which young entrepreneurs learn about business from a man who has taken companies into bankruptcy four times. That's why, whenever someone asks him for a specific plan to address some problem, he begins by saying how important it is to solve that problem and concludes by assuring us his solution will be great.

It might also be why he's now running even with Clinton for the office of president of the United States. Last night found the secretary at her most glib and charming, which is to say a little less glib and charming than your average real estate agent. Clinton is one of the most qualified candidates in American history, but she talks like the animatronic mask Arnold Schwarzenegger wears in Total Recall. Her answers last night were cogent and specific. She admitted past mistakes and articulated relatively detailed plans for the future. She gave the broad impression of an ambitious drudge: a little smug and owly, but ultimately better at this than anyone else.

Meanwhile, Trump gave the broad impression of a blowhard—a man who hadn't studied up for the debate because he already knew everything. It was repellant, even insulting, to those of us who cared about the content of what he said. But to other blowhards, it was probably thrilling. That almost nothing he said made sense—and what little did turned out to be untrue—might not matter.

It's all words. Trump's performance last night, in which he showed that he hadn't bothered to prepare for the most important 90 minutes of his life, augured a bad future for his presidency. But to his fellow blowhards—the people who are certain this country is run by idiots, even though they can't say specifically who or what those idiots are doing wrong—it continued the promise he has made since he announced his candidacy. You don't have to pay attention to what anything means, he suggested, because I will take care of it, and I am great.

That would still be funny if he and Clinton weren't tied. The Trump candidacy is a referendum on how many Americans are engaged with the rhetoric and ideas that are the lifeblood of our democracy, and how many are so angry they can't think. It's terrifying the numbers are even.

I'm angry, too. But I never solved a jigsaw puzzle by shaking the box, and I never said much of value when I didn't know what I was talking about. It just doesn't work that way. Earlier this week, Trump showed he doesn't intend to work any harder to get it right. He's doubled down on the presumption that we don't care. For our sake, I hope he is mistaken.

Dan Brooks writes about people, politics, culture and charlatans at combatblog.net.